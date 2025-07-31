PERSOLKELLY Evolves into PERSOL, Strengthening Regional Alignment and Scale

The new identity is unveiled at an opportune time in Asia Pacific, with the region’s young, digitally native workforce set to be an outsized contributor to the global economy



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2025 – Asia Pacific’s leading HR solutions provider, PERSOLKELLY, has officially rebranded as PERSOL, unifying its operations across 13 markets under one cohesive brand from today. This marks a major milestone in the company’s regional growth and strengthens its position as a modern, tech-forward workforce solutions partner.

The refreshed PERSOL logo marks a new chapter across 13 APAC markets.

The rebrand retires the Kelly name after years of successful collaboration, bringing all PERSOLKELLY-branded businesses under one scalable, region-wide identity. It offers clients and jobseekers a more seamless experience — while preserving the trusted local teams and relationships that remain at the heart of our success.

With Asia Pacific having contributed an impressive 60% of global economic growth last year[1], PERSOL is well positioned to continue bridging the region’s workforce needs with high quality employment opportunities. From automation and demographic shifts to rising demand for skillsets in technology and sustainability, the way we work is changing, and PERSOL is designed to help organisations and professionals respond with clarity and confidence.

“Over the years, we’ve built trusted client relationships and deep local expertise under the PERSOLKELLY name, expanding our business across the APAC region to help businesses and professionals meet emerging workforce challenges,” said Francis Koh, Chief Executive Officer, PERSOL APAC.

“Becoming PERSOL reflects how far we’ve come — and where we’re going. It unifies our strengths under one brand, allowing us to scale smarter, deliver consistently, and innovate faster,” he added.

Rethinking Work: AI, Skills and Shifting Expectations

Employers and job seekers are navigating a time of unprecedented disruption. Work is changing rapidly — with automation, AI, green industries and borderless talent transforming how and where people work. Employers now face mounting pressure to hire flexibly, build long-term capability, and compete for emerging skillsets across markets.

PERSOL’s refreshed brand reflects a clear response to this shift. Its services span agile hiring, digital-first recruitment, reskilling support and regional talent mobility — giving clients a future-ready talent strategy designed for speed, scale, and sustainability.

From Legacy to Future-Focused Workforce Transformation

Although the brand name has changed, PERSOL’s mission remains rooted in local partnerships. Since introducing the PERSOL brand in 2016 in Japan — followed by PERSOLKELLY across Asia-Pacific, the leading HR Solutions company has accelerated its regional growth and presence.

The brand change enhances PERSOL’s ability to connect local insight with regional scale — helping organisations and professionals navigate a workforce landscape defined by transformation, technology, and talent mobility.

Its services are designed to address a broad spectrum of labour market needs — from tackling youth underemployment in Malaysia, supporting agile and digital hiring in Singapore, to enabling tech talent pipelines in Australia.[2] The rebrand strengthens PERSOL’s ability to connect these local insights to a broader regional strategy — helping businesses and professionals adapt to the forces reshaping the world of work.

“Becoming PERSOL and unifying our business across Asia-Pacific means we can deliver smarter, more consistent solutions across borders — while staying responsive to the unique needs of each market,” said Francis Koh.

More information on PERSOL’s expanded services is available at https://www.persolapac.com. For background on the company’s history and presence in Asia Pacific, view the full factsheet here.

Note to Editor: All statistics referenced in this release are sourced from the PERSOL APAC Industry Insight Report Feb 2025, which explores workforce trends, hiring challenges, and talent strategies across Asia Pacific. The full report is available for download at: https://www.persolkelly.com/industry-insights

About PERSOL in APAC

PERSOL is Asia-Pacific’s leading Staffing and HR solutions partner, operating across 13 markets with deep local insight and regional scale. With more than 140 offices and decades of experience, we deliver integrated workforce solutions that are tailored, tech-enabled, and designed for the dynamic world of work.

We combine human expertise with smart technology to help organisations solve workforce challenges, unlock potential, and stay ahead of change. From recruitment and talent management to workforce strategy and advisory, our collaborative approach puts your goals at the centre.

In 2025, we came together under the PERSOL name – reflecting our bold vision for the future of work and our Group’s Vision: ‘Work and Smile’. Whether you’re building teams, growing careers, or transforming how work gets done, we’re here.