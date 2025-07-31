Supermicro Open Storage Summit Showcases the Impact of AI Workloads on Storage: Starts August 12

Expanded virtual event features 9 sessions, 23 companies and 40 speakers, up from 7 sessions in 2024

Focused on AI workloads including distributed inference infrastructure models, enterprise AI using Agentic, RAG, and GenAI and their impact on storage

Other topics include Storage-as-a-Service, software defined storage

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today is announcing the return of its Open Storage Summit for 2025. Now in its sixth year, this free virtual conference brings together Supermicro, industry leaders, technology partners, customers, along with hosts, theCUBE and SiliconANGLE to explore the evolving landscape of Storage workloads, AI and its impact on modern storage infrastructure.



Running from August 12 to August 28, the 2025 Open Storage Summit features nine sessions, forty expert speakers, and 23 companies. This year’s Open Storage Summit brings together industry experts to discuss specific storage use cases, from agentic AI to storage-as-service for CSPs, to new developments in distributed inference frameworks, to modernizing enterprise applications for AI. The event will also yield concrete actionable advice for data center managers.

“Changes in AI workloads, particularly enterprise inference and the impact on storage and data management, is a major theme at the Supermicro Open Storage Summit,” said Michael McNerney, senior vice president, Marketing and Network Security. “The complexity of modern IT and AI solutions, from systems, silicon, networking, software and storage media, requires open solutions with the leaders in these fields collaborating to deliver the best customer solutions and Supermicro is leading this effort.”

For more information and registration, please visit: https://www.thecube.net/events/supermicro/open-storage-summit-2025

Returning participants include industry leaders such as AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, Nutanix, Solidigm, Cloudian, DDN, Graid Technology, Kioxia, VAST Data, WEKA, Western Digital, and OSNexus. New additions this year include EDB, MinIO, Scality, Lightbits Labs, Hammerspace, Sandisk, SteelDome and customers Iron Mountain and Voltage Park.

“The Supermicro Open Storage Summit is unlike any other event I do during the year, with each session bringing together complementary leaders across hardware, software, silicon, and customers to spark real innovative thinking and outcomes,” said Rob Strechay, theCUBE, Managing Director and Principal Analyst. “I was blown away by the depth of expertise from all forty speakers and how the conversations dove into real technical challenges and solutions. If you’re exploring these technologies or planning a project, these sessions are packed with insights, best practices, and practical guidance from experts shaping the future of open storage.”

Session 1: Tiered Storage for AI Workloads

Date: August 12 | Companies: Supermicro, NVIDIA, Scality, WEKA, and Kioxia

August 12 | Supermicro, NVIDIA, Scality, WEKA, and Kioxia Discusses tiered architecture combining parallel file systems and object storage previously used for training workloads.

Session 2: Agentic AI Storage Solutions

Date: August 13 | Companies: Supermicro, AMD, DDN, Sandisk

| Supermicro, AMD, DDN, Sandisk Explore the storage impact of agentic AI, where autonomous agents employ reasoning and planning to meet high-level objectives.

Session 3: Storage-as-a-Service for CSPs

Date: August 14 | Companies: Supermicro, Intel, Iron Mountain, Scality, Lightbits,and Western Digital

August 14 | Supermicro, Intel, Iron Mountain, Scality, Lightbits,and Western Digital Storage-as-a-Service can either be a separate CSP offering or complement an existing compute service. Join our discussion to learn about Iron Mountain’s newly launched Iron Cloud platform.

Session 4: Storage to Enable Inference at Scale

Date: August 19 | Companies: Supermicro, NVIDIA, Solidigm, Cloudian Hammerspace

| Supermicro, NVIDIA, Solidigm, Cloudian Hammerspace Explore the new developments in distributed inference frameworks and new storage protocols by leaders in the industry.

Session 5: Modernizing Enterprise Applications for AI

Date: August 20 | Companies: Supermicro, AMD, EDB, Lightbits Labs

August 20 | Supermicro, AMD, EDB, Lightbits Labs Learn about new hardware platforms, database re-platforming, and migration from legacy storage to new software-defined storage architectures.

Session 6: Generative AI Enterprise Infrastructure

Date: August 21 | Companies : Supermicro, Intel, MinIO, Nutanix

| : Supermicro, Intel, MinIO, Nutanix Hear about the best practices for applying GenAI to the enterprise’s needs including planning and prototyping, model development and deployment of software, data management capabilities, and compute and storage hardware resources.

Session 7: Data Lake and Lake houses for Enterprise AI

Date: August 26 | Companies : Supermicro, AMD, EDB, MinIO

| : Supermicro, AMD, EDB, MinIO Explore how data lakes are used for enterprise data strategy, that forms the foundation to implement enterprise AI applications.

Session 8: Enterprise AI using RAG

Date: August 27 | Companies : Supermicro, NVIDIA, Voltage Park, Solidigm, VAST Data, Graid Technology.

| : Supermicro, NVIDIA, Voltage Park, Solidigm, VAST Data, Graid Technology. Hear from experts in implementing Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) workflows and infrastructure for inference queries.

Session 9: Software Defined Storage Solutions

Date: August 28 | Companies : Supermicro, DDN, NVIDIA, SteelDome, OSNexus.

| : Supermicro, DDN, NVIDIA, SteelDome, OSNexus. Features three separate sessions discussing joint reference design solutions, how storage is used in large-scale deployments, and the HyperSERV hypercoverged platform.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro’s motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

