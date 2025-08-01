ASPIRE for Lung Cancer launches the APAC Lung Cancer Policy Consensus as a regional call to action for improved lung cancer care

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 31st July 2025, a unified consensus document for improving lung cancer care in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region was officially launched in Singapore, marking a pivotal moment in the regional fight against lung cancer. This represents the first comprehensive consensus for the region, an evidence-based agreement between stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem that outlines shared priorities, strategies, and recommendations to elevate the standard of lung cancer care across diverse health systems.

Held on the eve of World Lung Cancer Day, the initiative involved over 43 contributors, including clinicians, academics, patient advocates, and health organisations across 14 APAC health systems.

Launch Highlights and Key Voices

The APAC Lung Cancer Policy Consensus was launched with keynote contributions from:

Dr Mary Bussell (TriMar Strategies), who delivered an overview of the global lung cancer consensus and its relevance to regional efforts

Mr Yannick Romero (Union for International Cancer Control – UICC), who contextualised the APAC consensus within the broader global lung health resolution, emphasising policy alignment and strategic integration

Ms Helena Wilcox (The Lung Cancer Policy Network – LCPN), who highlighted how the APAC framework enables regional advancement in care and partnership building

Mr Francis Goh (Lung Cancer Education and Advocacy for Patients – LEAP), Singapore) stressed the pivotal role of patient voices in shaping lung cancer policy and health system transformation

A/Prof Herbert Loong (Asia Pacific Coalition against Lung Cancer – APCLC) and Asst Prof Yeon Wook Kim (SNU Bundang Hospital), who provided an in-depth presentation on the consensus development process, five key pillars, and concrete calls to action

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the APAC region, and accounts for nearly 60% of global cases. With regional incidence projected to exceed 1.8 million by 2040, the need for a cohesive, regional strategy to combat the disease has never been more urgent. Furthermore, survival rates in the APAC region often lag behind global benchmarks, with five-year survival rates frequently below 20%. This fragmented landscape highlights the critical need for a coordinated approach, one that addresses the unique epidemiological, environmental, and healthcare challenges within the region.

The APAC Lung Cancer Policy Consensus is the result of an extensive collaborative process involving two expert working sessions, one patient workshop and a final expert voting session, with input from patients, clinicians and academic leaders across the region. The consensus lays out a unified policy framework anchored in five core principles, all aimed at driving sustainable, equitable improvements in lung cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and stigma reduction across the region.

Importantly, the APAC Consensus aligns closely with the Global Lung Cancer Consensus, which was first ratified at the 9th International Lung Cancer Network in 2023. By endorsing this global statement, the APAC region reaffirms its commitment to improving lung cancer outcomes.

The Five Global Principles Anchoring the APAC Lung Cancer Policy Consensus:

Improve and Expand Prevention

Strengthen tobacco control, public education, and environmental risk research to prevent lung cancer across all exposure types

Focus on Early Detection

Expand screening and diagnostic access through inclusive guidelines and innovative technologies to enable timely lung cancer detection

Ensure Equitable & Sustainable Access to Treatment

Promote timely, affordable access to modern and personalised lung cancer treatments across diverse healthcare settings

Build Partnerships and Promote Investment

Foster cross-sectoral collaboration and advocacy to drive investment and policy reform in lung cancer care

Combat Stigma, Recognising Lung Cancer as a Social Determinant of Public Health

Address stigma through education and empowerment to support early diagnosis, treatment adherence, and community acceptance

A Region-Specific Approach to Lung Cancer Care

The APAC Lung Cancer Policy Consensus is not just a regional adaptation of global recommendations; it is a comprehensive response to the distinct challenges faced by the APAC region. Unlike Western health systems that primarily focus on smoking-related lung cancer, the APAC region must contend with a higher prevalence of lung cancer in never-smokers due to factors such as environmental pollutants, and genetic predispositions. Moreover, the region’s healthcare systems are highly heterogeneous, ranging from well-resourced settings with cutting-edge cancer care to lower-resource environments building on basic cancer services.

Given these disparities, a one-size-fits-all approach would be ineffective. The APAC Lung Cancer Policy Consensus presents a regionally tailored action plan that offers specific strategies and targets to improve lung cancer care and outcomes, ensuring that every health system in the region, regardless of its capacity, can make progress toward the shared goals.

“We call on policymakers, healthcare leaders, and stakeholders across the APAC region to urgently prioritise and implement policies that improve lung cancer outcomes. While the specific solutions will vary across health systems, this consensus provides a shared foundation to guide national efforts. By acting now and adapting these recommendations to local contexts, we can foster a future where healthcare systems of all sizes work together to overcome regional challenges.” said Judy Li, Consortium Manager at ASPIRE for Lung Cancer.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the APAC Lung Cancer Policy Consensus marks the start of a sustained regional effort to transform lung cancer care in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the coming months, ASPIRE for Lung Cancer and its partners will continue to engage with policymakers, healthcare leaders, and patient advocacy groups to ensure that the consensus principles are translated into concrete action, with measurable outcomes.

Through this regional collaboration, APAC aims to drive meaningful change that will improve survival rates and quality of life for lung cancer patients across the region.

For more details about the APAC Lung Cancer Policy Consensus or to learn how you can get involved in advancing lung cancer care in your region, visit https://www.aspirelungcancer.com/

About ASPIRE for Lung Cancer

ASPIRE (Asia Pacific Policy Review and Engagement) for Lung Cancer is a collaborative multilateral effort focused on improving lung cancer outcomes in the Asia-Pacific region through policy reforms. We advocate for prioritising lung cancer in government action plans, aiming to drive transformative changes that enhance patient access and care.

We believe in the influence of collaboration and collective action to drive positive change. We therefore work with governments, agencies, NGOs and patient groups, bringing together multi-disciplinary experts to improve health outcomes for lung cancer patients in the APAC region.

CONTACT: ASPIRE for Lung Cancer, aspire.secretariat@eq-health.com