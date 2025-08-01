Football Fever Grips Hong Kong as nearly 50,000 Fans Pack Kai Tak

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Herbalgy Trophy: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, the flagship match of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025, proudly presented by leading Hong Kong wellness brand Herbalgy, reached its spectacular finale on July 31 at the Main Stadium of Kai Tak Sports Park. In the first-ever North London Derby held outside the UK, English Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur delivered a thrilling encounter.



Herbalgy Trophy Wraps Up with a Thrilling 1–0 Victory Tottenham for Over Arsenal

With nearly 50,000 fans packing the stadium to full capacity, the atmosphere was electric from start to finish, showcasing Hong Kong’s world-class ability to host major international sporting events. Spurs edged out 1 – 0 Arsenal, sealing a dramatic victory and bringing the global spotlight to Hong Kong, while writing a new and unforgettable chapter in the city’s sporting history.

As a trailblazer in health and wellness, Herbalgy once again took the lead in creating an unprecedented football experience in Hong Kong—one that not only promoted a healthy, active lifestyle, but also united the city in celebration of the beautiful game.

Citywide Excitement × Full Community Involvement

To amplify the city’s football fever, Herbalgy launched a series of large-scale promotional initiatives. More than 500 major retail partners joined forces for the “Goal Getter” Lucky Draw[1], giving away over HK$900,000[2] in prizes—including Herbalgy Trophy match tickets and open training passes. The campaign successfully extended the match-day excitement across the entire city.

“So Cool” Summer Pop-Up × Youth Market Engagement

To connect with younger audiences, Herbalgy teamed up with beloved local gelato brand TEEMTONEfai to launch the “So Cool Summer Pop-Up Campaign”. Inspired by Herbalgy’s popular product—Touch-Cool, refreshing mint gelato and sample packs were handed out for free at key locations across Hong Kong and Kowloon. The unique and playful activation sparked a wave of attention online, creating a viral sensation across social media platforms.

Memorable Experiences × Meaningful Community Impact

Through interactive social media campaigns, Herbalgy offered 10 lucky fans the dream-come-true experience of meeting Tottenham players up close. In a heartfelt gesture, Herbalgy also invited 5 children supported by the Chinese medicine charity “Community Med Care” to serve as child mascots. These young guests walked onto the pitch hand-in-hand with Arsenal players, extending the excitement and inspiration of the event deep into the community.

From Recovery to Performance – Herbalgy Powers Hong Kong Sports

For years, Herbalgy has harnessed the power of traditional Chinese herbal medicine, blending it with modern science to develop products that target muscle soreness, joint discomfort, and post-exercise fatigue. Trusted by athletes and everyday consumers alike, Herbalgy empowers Hongkongers to push beyond limits and lead healthier lives. The successful execution of the Herbalgy Trophy further cements the brand’s role not only as a leader in wellness, but also as a passionate promoter of sports culture in Hong Kong.

The Herbalgy Trophy was more than just a football match—it became a shared memory for the entire city. Looking ahead, Herbalgy remains committed to delivering advanced herbal products that combine traditional wisdom with cutting-edge science, supporting recovery after sports and helping every Hongkonger live a healthier, more active life.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Professor of Chinese Medicine Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yick, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father’s wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father’s philosophy of “focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms” and the principle of “viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues.”

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known “Herbalgy” brand. This name reflects the company’s commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong’s traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands “Touch Cool,” “Herbalgy,” and “Tibet Red,” which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from poor blood circulation in urban lifestyles.

