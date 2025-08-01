Insta360 Integrates Strava with Stats Dashboard for Seamless Fitness Overlays

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Insta360 today announced official Strava compatibility for its popular Stats Dashboard feature, giving cyclists and outdoor athletes a powerful new way to visualize real-time performance data directly within their videos.

What Is Insta360’s Stats Dashboard?

Offered as a built-in feature right within Insta360’s editing suite in the app, add real-time data overlays—like speed, incline, cadence, and heart rate—directly onto footage from some of Insta360’s best selling cameras, including the 360-capture X series, point-and-shoot Ace Pro 2, GO 3S, and more.

Previously, creating data-driven edits required advanced post-production software and manual syncing on desktop. Now, creators can generate polished, professional-looking overlays entirely on mobile, simply by importing their video and syncing it with data from wearables or GPS devices.

Integrating with the Best in Fitness Tracking

Until now, the Stats Dashboard only supported data from brand-specific platforms like Apple or Garmin. This fragmented approach made it difficult to reach users across the broader fitness community.

With Strava, one of the world’s most popular cycling and fitness tracking platforms, now acting as a universal data source, creators can automatically sync data from their Strava-connected devices (Apple Watch, Garmin, etc.) into the Insta360 app with just a few taps.

This update removes the need for manual file transfers or device-matching and opens the door for creators to bring a more dynamic, personalized element into their sports videos.

Benefits for Creators and Athletes

Hitting a group weekend ride or tracking your daily workouts with a twist, the Stats Dashboard with Strava support helps bring your footage to life.

Immersive storytelling shows precisly your effort, speed bursts, and elevation gain directly in videos.

Streamlined editing makes producing immersive, data-driven videos easier than ever, cutting edit time.

Audience engagement is higher than ever, as data-driven content typically performs better on social platforms and strengthens community connection.

Availability

Strava compatibility is now available to all users, so long as users have updated their Insta360 app to version v2.6.0 or above (iOS or Android). Try out this new integration today and share immersive shots seamlessly with your training community.

