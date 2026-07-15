Body of Lao Victim Returned Home After Deadly Bangkok Pub Fire

The body of a 21-year-old Lao national who died in the deadly fire at Pub Ladprao in Bangkok on 12 July has been returned to Laos, while rescue authorities say they are still awaiting confirmation on when a second Lao victim will be repatriated.

Phonepaseut Poungppany, from Outhoumphone district in Savannakhet province, was handed over to Lao rescue personnel at the Second Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Mukdahan on 15 July after Thai authorities completed the repatriation process.

The Khammouane Rescue Team received the body before transporting it to his hometown in Savannakhet for funeral rites.

Rescue team president Konekeo Oudone confirmed that only one body had been transferred to Lao authorities on Wednesday morning.

“We have only received one body today. We have not yet been informed when a second victim will be returned,” he said.

Phonepaseut’s brother, cousin, and girlfriend travelled to the border to receive the body before accompanying it home, according to Konekeo.

He added that the rescue team is still coordinating with Thai authorities to obtain the identity and details of the second confirmed Lao victim.

The repatriation comes after a fire tore through a packed music venue in Bangkok‘s Chatuchak district late on 12 July.

As of 15 July, Thai authorities said 32 people had died and more than 70 others were injured, many of them critically.

Thai police are investigating the cause of the fire, including whether an electrical short circuit near the stage, faulty wiring, and blocked or inadequate emergency exits contributed to the high death toll. Authorities have also opened an investigation into possible negligence and fire safety violations.

The Lao Embassy in Bangkok has not responded to requests for comment and has yet to publicly confirm how many Lao citizens were killed or injured.

Lao and Thai authorities continue coordinating the repatriation of Lao victims while efforts to identify the remaining casualties continue.