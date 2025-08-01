Navigating Globalization: Dialogue on How GAC is Evolving with Technology and Talent

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GAC’s global expansion is accelerating in recent years. As Chinese automakers emerge as global trendsetters in market scale, technological innovation and talent attraction, GAC stands at the forefront of this transformation. In this exclusive interview, Masato Katsumata – GAC INTERNATIONAL’s Chief Technology Officer explains why he chose to join GAC, while his endorsement reinforces GAC’s position as the focal point of China’s automotive globalization. In addition, he also discusses the evolution of vehicle technology, from traditional engines to new energy and AI-driven advancements, emphasizing a user-centric approach and the ultimate pursuit of detail.

Dialogue with CTO of GAC INTERNATIONAL Masato Katsumata: Focusing on Automotive Technology Evolution and Globalization Strategy

With the “One GAC 2.0” strategy that blends world-class technology with deep local market insights, GAC is redefining what it means to be a truly global automaker. Industry engineers like Katsumata are betting on GAC’s vision – where he hopes that as a world-class enterprise, GAC is committed to going global in multiple aspects, driven by cutting-edge technology and a mission to deliver excellence worldwide.