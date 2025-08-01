Takashi Murakami’s Ohana Hatake Unleashes a Floral Fantasy: “Field of Flowers” Lands at Pacific Place

Ohana Hatake Pop-Up Blooms in Hong Kong Featuring the Global Debut of Four Vibrant New Colourways of Ohana Full-Bloom and Surippa Ohana



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 August 2025 – This summer, Pacific Place blossoms into an imaginative, fashion-forward floral dreamscape with the debut of “Field of Flowers” — the first-ever Takashi Murakami’s Ohana Hatake pop-up in Hong Kong. This exclusive pop-up runs from 31 July to 13 August at Pacific Place, promising an immersive retail and visual experience for the style-savvy, the art-obsessed, and everyone in between. As ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025’s Official Mall Partner, Pacific Place merges retail, pop culture, and art, creating a bold space where creativity and fashion collide, all through its own unique lens.

First in Hong Kong: Ohana Hatake Blooms at Pacific Place

Marking its official Hong Kong debut with the “Field of Flowers”, Takashi Murakami’s Ohana Hatake pop-up offers an extraordinary opportunity to step inside Murakami’s fantastical floral universe. Known for his bold superflat aesthetic, Murakami infuses this retail space with his distinctive DNA, making it a must-see for cultural tastemakers and collectors alike.

Taking centre stage is a spectacular large-scale hanging cherry blossom installation — a sculptural masterpiece making its public debut. Indulge in a floral fantasy, the installation transforms Garden Court into a surreal dreamscape, where fashion flows into fine art. This immersive pop-up marks a cultural milestone for the city, blossoming into a vibrant garden shaped by Murakami’s signature visual language — playful, poetic, and bursting with imagination. Don’t forget to take a picture in front of the mirror wall for a cool aesthetic that’s filled with flowers!

Venue: “Field of Flowers” – Takashi Murakami’s Ohana Hatake Pop-Up (Garden Court, Level LG1)

Opening Hours: 11 am – 8 pm

Pacific Place x Ohana Hatake x Complex Chinese: Where Art Meets Fashion & Fun

As the Official Mall Partner of ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, Pacific Place cements its role as a hub for boundary-pushing culture. This three-way collaboration unites retail innovation, pop culture, and contemporary art — creating a space where creative minds and fashion lovers collide, and blending the energy of ComplexCon with the unique spirit of Pacific Place.

Global Debut of Four Vibrant New Colourways of Ohana Full-Bloom and Surippa Ohana

Ohana Hatake is unveiling exclusive product drops at Pacific Place, featuring two signature styles in four new shades — part of twelve colourways rolling out across two weeks.

Headlining the lineup is the Ohana Full Bloom collection — a series of eight colourways in bold, floral-inspired slides featuring Murakami’s iconic motifs. Each pair is crafted for both comfort and statement-making, showcasing sculptural flower embellishments, vivid palettes, and distinctive design language true to Murakami’s superflat universe. Leading this seasonal bloom are two debut colourways — Buttercup and Lime Zest — offering a fresh take on wearable art with their bright and joyful energy for the summer.

Rounding out the collection is the Surippa Ohana style, available in four expressive colourways. The Sakura and Cherry Blossom editions both nod to Murakami’s recurring floral motifs, including the pop-up’s iconic installation centrepiece. Joining them are two bold new hues, Deep Forest and Sweet Grape — rich, nature-inspired tones that add fresh dimension to this sculptural silhouette.

This high-street-meets-art launch is set to resonate with today’s style-conscious tastemakers, offering wearable art infused with the joyful irreverence of Murakami’s visual world.

Shop, Sip and Be Rewarded

From 31 July to 13 August, stylish perks await at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct. Same-day electronic spending of HK$800 unlocks a specially brewed Ohana Hatake coffee, while HK$1,500 or more qualifies for a limited-edition tote bag — a perfect companion for the season.

Date: 31 July to 13 August 2025

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Location: Ohana Hatake Coffee Counter (Level L1, near Theory)

What’s more, from 31 July to 24 August, discover an exclusive shopping rewards programme designed to elevate the summer experience. Eligible Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercard® holders can enjoy bonus vouchers to make their shopping experience even more rewarding!

Accumulated Same-day

Electronic Spending General Rewards Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercard Cardholder Extra Rewards HK$5,000 –

HK$29,999 HK$200 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$100 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$30,000 – HK$79,999 HK$800 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$250 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$80,000 – HK$119,999 HK$1,800 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$800 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$120,000

or above HK$2,600 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher HK$2,200 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher

Date: 31 July to 24 August 2025

Time: 11 am – 10 pm

Location: Redemption Counter (Level L2, near JOYCE)

Whether you’re a fashion aficionado, an art enthusiast, or simply looking for a joyful summer experience, the “Field of Flowers” – Takashi Murakami’s Ohana Hatake Pop-Up at Pacific Place is a must-visit destination this season. Come and see it for yourself!

