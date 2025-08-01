The Sixth CASI Sustainability Forum Concludes Successfully in Malaysia: Driving ASEAN Collaboration and Talent Development in Sustainable Finance

BEIJING and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The SIDC-CASI SRI Conference 2025, jointly organized by the Securities Industry Development Corporation (SIDC) and the Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI), concluded on 31 July after three impactful days in Kuala Lumpur. Bringing together over 300 delegates from ASEAN and beyond, the forum—held under the theme “Shaping the Future of ASEAN Business in Sustainability”—focused on accelerating sustainable finance through cross-border collaboration, policy innovation, and talent development.

Dr. Ma Jun, Chairman of CASI, addressed a major obstacle for emerging economies: the persistent “bankability gap.” He noted that up to 80% of proposed green projects remain unfinanceable due to limited early-stage support. Dr. Ma called for greater investment in pre-feasibility studies, innovative finance mechanisms, and catalytic capital, while underscoring the urgency of capacity-building initiatives—particularly for family offices and local investors.

In her opening remarks, Tengku Zarina Tengku Chik, CEO of SIDC, reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to becoming a regional hub for sustainable investment. She emphasized SIDC’s ongoing efforts to build talent and institutional capacity as central to driving the region’s sustainable finance agenda.

Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Executive Chairman of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), stressed the importance of regional policy alignment and called on ASEAN stakeholders to adopt frameworks such as the ASEAN Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance and the ASEAN Transition Finance Guidance to facilitate cross-border green investments. He reaffirmed SC’s focus on regulatory innovation and capacity building for financial institutions, corporations, and SMEs adopting sustainability.

YB Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, called for bold, coordinated action to embed sustainability into national strategies. He emphasized sustainability as a foundational pillar for ASEAN’s long-term economic resilience and inclusive growth.

Panel discussions addressed critical themes such as harmonized sustainability taxonomies, digital ESG disclosure systems, carbon market integration, and tailored financing for MSMEs. A major highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SIDC and CASI, establishing a long-term partnership focused on sustainable finance education and human capital development.

CASI Academy launched its enhanced online platform, offering a 40-hour curriculum through interactive video modules with animated avatars. It also revealed its upcoming Competency Framework, which will support a new certification program set to launch later this year.

Closing the forum, Dr. Ma announced two upcoming CASI events: a regional forum in Hong Kong SAR on 12 September 2025 during Green Week, and the CASI Sustainability Forum in Brazil alongside COP30 this November.

For more details, visit: https://www.casi.net/events/169

Media Contact: Jessica Tsang, jessica.tsang@sprinkles.org.hk