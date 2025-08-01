WePlay Teams Up with Popular IP “NaiLoong” for a Triple Treat Summer Fiesta

BANGKOK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WePlay, a globally leading social entertainment platform, today officially announced a major collaboration with the phenomenal IP, “NaiLoong“! Starting now, this adorable little foodie from another planet – known for its squishy and boundless curiosity – will officially land on WePlay, bringing global users a summer celebration filled with surprises, joy, and culinary exploration.



WePlay x Nailoong Summer Celebration Poster

Cuteness Overload: NaiLoong Arrives on WePlay!

NaiLoong has captured the hearts of countless fans with its iconic chubby yellow body, round head, expressive big eyes, and its “everything is edible” foodie spirit. Its innocent, optimistic, and brave personality, coupled with its endearingly clumsy traits that sometimes lead to small troubles due to its gluttony, make it the perfect messenger of love and joy. This collaboration will infuse WePlay’s social entertainment ecosystem with this unique blend of charm and fun.

Three Major Themed Events to Ignite Summer Passion!

This collaboration features three meticulously planned themed events, allowing users to deeply immerse themselves in a wonderful journey interacting with NaiLoong:

“NaiLoong is Here!”: NaiLoong will make a surprise appearance on WePlay with its soft, squishy, and incredibly cute big belly! “NaiLoong’s Gourmet Adventure”: Centered around NaiLoong’s “everything is edible” nature, embark on a food exploration journey. “NaiLoong Grand Carnival!”: Want to experience NaiLoong’s charm amidst the excitement? Enter any voice room, and you might just trigger a “NaiLoong Carnival Party” at any moment!

Achieving New Heights: WePlay’s Continuous Breakthrough in IP Collaboration Strategy

This collaboration not only continues NaiLoong’s humorous and witty brand tone but also showcases WePlay’s innovative capabilities and operational strength in IP partnerships. By continuously introducing beloved top-tier IPs like NaiLoong, WePlay constantly enriches its platform ecosystem, creating more attractive and immersive entertainment and social experiences for users, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

About WePlay:

WePlay is a next-generation global social entertainment platform under Singapore-based company WeJoy, integrating multiple functions like gaming and entertainment into one comprehensive application. With the mission to “Bring joy and friends to young people around the world” and the vision to “Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment,” WePlay will continue to expand collaborations with top-tier global IPs, fostering cultural exchange through IP brand synergy to build a social ecosystem that better meets the needs of the younger generation.

