Where the Industry Connects: Bangkok’s Building Construction Technology Expo Announces Robust Lineup of Conferences and Workshops

BANGKOK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s leading Building Construction Technology Expo (BCT Expo) returns to Bangkok with a line-up of dynamic conferences, workshops and industry networking opportunities, taking place from 3rd to 5th September at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The Southeast Asia construction market was valued at around US$538 billion in 2024, with forecasts pointing to 6% to 6.2% annual Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2028. For Thailand, the construction industry is a significant driver of growth, contributing substantially to the country’s economy.

It is against this market backdrop that BCT Expo 2025 is organized to serve as Southeast Asia’s premier “Construction & Mining Meeting Place”. This event is set to welcome over 150 exhibiting brands and 4,000 industry professionals across the entire spectrum of the building, construction and mining sector for 3 days of business exchanges, partnerships and opportunities.

To further connect the industry, BCT Expo is bringing together a robust line-up of free-to-attend conferences and workshop with over 39 keynote and panel discussion sessions, featuring over 45 speakers and industry gurus, who will gather to share and discuss the latest trends, know-hows, innovation and issues shaping the future of the Southeast Asian building and construction industry and markets.

These forum sessions will touch on a range of insightful topics in sectors such as mining, tall buildings and vertical cities, construction AI and robotics, construction safety, smart financing, green construction, smart facility management, heavy equipment and technology trends, pre-cast technology, piling, and concrete, just to name a few.

It is known that Thailand construction is one of the most dangerous sectors, but BCT Expo is committed to raising safety standards by equipping engineers and contractors with practical knowledge and certifications to build a safer future.

BCT Expo aims to uplift the construction safety standards of Thailand, through a series of certification workshops and skill development courses on fire and safety, and work environment hazard assessments. These courses, to be conducted by the Chonburi’s Safety Officers Club will be attended by safety officers, engineers, and contractors

At the same time, the Thai Lifting Engineering, Crane and Heavy Equipment Association will provide certified practical workshops, with professional development units (PDUs) points for participants, on safety knowledge and practices on crane and heavy construction machinery operations.

BCT Expo 2025 will also see the conduct of a whole range of interactive industry activities across its exhibition show floor that will include:

Engineering Consultation Zone : One-on-one expert consultations on technical and engineering issues.

One-on-one expert consultations on technical and engineering issues. AI & Robotics Construction Knowledge Zone : Offering insights into transformative technologies that redefine the construction industry.

Offering insights into transformative technologies that redefine the construction industry. Technology Presentation Stage : Live presentations of the latest innovations, solutions, and applications by leading exhibiting companies.

Live presentations of the latest innovations, solutions, and applications by leading exhibiting companies. International Construction Technology Showroom : A dedicated showcase of groundbreaking technologies, solutions, and innovations from around the globe.

A dedicated showcase of groundbreaking technologies, solutions, and innovations from around the globe. Construction Safety Knowledge Zone : An area for construction safety workshops and best practices for safety across construction sites.

An area for construction safety workshops and best practices for safety across construction sites. Business Matching Program: Pre-arranged meetings connecting exhibitors with targeted key decision-makers for meaningful business exchanges.

BCT Expo 2025 will provide attendees with plenty of business exchanges, in-depth and insightful understanding on the dynamics of the growing building and construction market in Thailand and Southeast Asia. In addition, the event will offer plenty of opportunities networking opportunities for attendees to renew and seek new networks.

Join us in the "Construction & Mining Meeting Place" this coming September!

