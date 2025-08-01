WSPN Launches Global Payment 1.0: Comprehensive API Solution for Institutional Crypto-to-Fiat Infrastructure

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) today announced the launch of Global Payment 1.0, a comprehensive API-driven payment infrastructure designed specifically for institutional clients. This innovative solution provides seamless connectivity between major stablecoins and fiat currencies, enabling businesses to integrate complete crypto payment capabilities into their existing systems.

Global Payment 1.0 offers institutional clients a unified platform for USDT/USDC/WUSD to fiat conversions, providing both on-ramp and off-ramp services through a single, robust API interface. The solution eliminates the complexity traditionally associated with crypto-fiat transitions, offering businesses a streamlined pathway to digital asset integration.

Complete End-to-End Integration

The platform covers the entire operational workflow through API connectivity, from initial client onboarding to transaction execution. Institutional clients can seamlessly manage registration processes, Know Your Business (KYB) procedures, compliance verification, on-ramp services, off-ramp functionality, and token swapping—all through standardized API calls.

“Global Payment 1.0 represents a significant leap forward in institutional crypto infrastructure,” said Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN. “By providing comprehensive API access to our payment ecosystem, we’re enabling businesses to offer their customers seamless crypto-to-fiat services without the technical complexity of building these capabilities in-house.”

Key Features

Unified API Interface : Single integration point for all payment operations

: Single integration point for all payment operations Multi-Stablecoin Support : Native support for USDT, USDC, and WUSD

: Native support for USDT, USDC, and WUSD Complete KYB Integration : Automated compliance and verification processes

: Automated compliance and verification processes Enterprise-Grade Reliability: Built for institutional-level stability and performance

The solution is designed with simplicity and efficiency at its core, ensuring smooth user experiences while maintaining the robust security and compliance standards required by institutional clients. The API architecture allows for rapid deployment and easy maintenance, reducing time-to-market for businesses seeking to integrate crypto payment capabilities.

Global Payment 1.0 reinforces WSPN’s commitment to building scalable financial infrastructure that bridges traditional finance and digital assets. By providing institutional-grade tools and seamless integration capabilities, WSPN is positioning itself as a key enabler of mainstream crypto adoption.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN’s Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.