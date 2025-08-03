United Imaging Teases Multi-modality “Provider Success” Product Launches at AHRA 2025

The newly FDA-cleared uMR® Ultra and the uOmniscan™ are the first major announcements leading into the AHRA Annual Meeting in Las Vegas.

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging, a global manufacturer of modern medical imaging technology, will again be among the largest exhibitors at AHRA 2025 in Las Vegas, the Association for Medical Imaging Management, with a very hands-on, interactive display of new software and hardware technology.

Building on examples of how it helps healthcare providers be successful, the company will showcase its breadth and scale across 85 countries (including its North American headquarters in Texas), its portfolio of six related companies, and constantly growing U.S. product portfolio, while also highlighting in very granular terms what makes them unique in the U.S. market.

Among the latest examples of United Imaging’s growing product set is the uMR Ultra, which received FDA clearance approximately two weeks ago and is now commercially available. The uMR Ultra is an advanced 3T MRI system that can observe and analyze body movement within the scan with detailed visualizations, expanding the system’s clinical applications. Building on this foundation, the uAIFI.LIVE platform on uMR Ultra represents a dynamic imaging innovation specifically tailored for motion visualization, enabling the transition of MRI from static “photography” to dynamic “videography.” Within United Imaging’s booth at AHRA customers will be able to see and feel its next-generation high-density coils and understand the power they bring to better patient care.

These coils, manufactured in-house, are also an example of the company’s strong vertical integration strategy. Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging Healthcare North America, commented: “vertical integration in manufacturing leads to speed, quality, and cost controls, which all benefit healthcare providers. Since we have manufacturing for almost all core components not only in-house but under one factory roof, we can be more nimble and mitigate the risk of delays that can come from working with too many third parties. This same approach also gives us stronger control over quality. Finally, with the cost savings we achieve by controlling our process from concept-to-launch, we invest in customer benefits such as Software Upgrades for Life, the United Performance Guarantee, and All-in Configurations – programs that improve cost-of-ownership for providers and keep their equipment modern, and are still unmatched after seven years.”

Another example of “Provider Success” that United Imaging will launch at its booth is uOmniscan, United Imaging’s multi-modality, multi-vendor, and multi-site remote scanning solution. It enables Technologists to perform MR scans remotely and provide real time assistance on difficult exams, regardless of where the exam is being performed. This cloud-based software provides solutions to many access challenges facing imaging providers today including; staff shortages, complex scanning, screening programs, scientific research, mobile MR scanning and fulfills United Imaging’s bold mission to provide Equal Healthcare for All™. United Imaging will be conducting live demos of this technology throughout AHRA.

Other hands-on features of United Imaging’s booth will include: the popular and highly mobile uDR® 380i Pro which attendees can drive on an obstacle course; our uMI PET/CT display showcasing how our industry-leading technology enables expanded services for Theranostics and beyond; and an interactive artificial intelligence display on the uCT® ATLAS (fulfilling United Imaging’s promise of Software Upgrades for Life™, United Imaging’s Computed Tomography (uCT) customers are receiving a software update with seven new AI features, such as deep learning iterative reconstructions that improve signal, contrast, and resolution while allowing lower dose imaging).

Another aspect of Provider Success for United Imaging is demystifying technologies like AI, and their breakfast symposium at AHRA will aim to do just that. Demystifying AI: The Fundamentals of AI for Provider Success will take place Tuesday August 5th at 7am over breakfast and is eligible for a learning credit.

United Imaging will release an additional product announcement following its Provider Success product launch at AHRA, which will take place at booth #227 at 11:30am on Monday, August 4th.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change.