Advancing Global Tourism Industry Trade: Tourism Plus Shanghai 2026 Calls for Worldwide Exhibitors

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From March 29th to April 3rd, 2026, Tourism Plus Shanghai (TPS 2026) will convene over 6,000 global exhibitors in Shanghai, China, showcasing comprehensive solutions across the tourism and lifestyle sectors — spanning catering, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment. Visitor attendance is projected to exceed the 2025 record of 445,737 participants from 148 countries and regions.

Tourism Plus Shanghai (TPS 2026) is guided by Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, co-sponsored by China Tourism Association, and hosted by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Convention & Exhibition Co., Ltd. The expo accelerates the deep integration of “tourism + industries” and “industries + tourism”, catalyzing innovation in hospitality, retail, sports, and related sectors. It fosters emerging business models and establishes a new framework for global tourism industry development. Suppliers of tourism services, catering supply chain, hotel supplies, retail technology and equipment, boat and outdoor products, and entertainment projects will present their latest products and services to international buyers.

Concurrently, TPS 2026 provides a strategic platform for overseas destinations to access the Chinese market and facilitates partnerships with Chinese investors and trade entities. Through targeted matchmaking conferences and digital tools, the event bridges global supply chains with demand-driven opportunities.

Three Major Venues in Shanghai Host 42 Exhibition Categories

March 29th-31st, 2026

Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center：Tourist Destinations & Road trip route | Tourism & Cultural Technology | Tourism Operation & Facilities | Tourism & Cultural Consumption | Outdoor Sports | Health Plus | Boat | Boat Equipment and Accessories | Boat Service | Water sports | BBDS | Lure Fishing l Design company | Manufacturing factory | Internet-famous Prop | Light-based Art Display

March 30th – April 2nd, 2026

National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)：Catering Equipment & Supplies | Central Kitchen Equipment & Food Machinery and Equipment | Refrigeration Equipment | Tableware | Finefood | Beverage | Coffee &Tea | Ice Cream & Dairy | Baking Equipment & Raw Materials | Food & Catering Packaging | The Bar & Drinks | Brand Franchising & Chain Store Resources

March 31st – April 3rd, 2026

Shanghai New International Expo Center：Hotel Supplies | Smart Hotel | Hotel Franchise | Building & Decoration | Engineering Design | Lighting | Commercial Retail | Smart Office | Landscape Gardens | Hotel Furniture | Sunshading Material | Cleaning Operation & Maintenance | Property Management | Urban Appearance & Environmental Sanitation

From March 29th-April 3rd, 2026, we hope to see you in Shanghai, China.

Website: www.lbhgle.com/en-tps

Contact: Betty Hu

Mail: Betty.Hu@informa.com