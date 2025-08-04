Amcor announces shortlist for latest Lift-Off competition

Four innovative start-ups selected for solutions that provide barriers for compostable substrates

ZURICH, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, announced the shortlist for its latest Amcor Lift-Off challenge, focused on finding solutions to one of the most important hurdles in sustainable packaging: delivering effective Water Vapour Transmission Rate (WVTR) barriers for compostable substrates, including paper. The four shortlisted start-ups, based across the U.K. and the U.S., will move on to the next phase of assessment.



In this latest Amcor Lift-Off competition, several start-up companies presented their cutting-edge solutions to the challenge of providing superior moisture protection in fiber and other compostable packaging materials. Despite being at different stages in the development process, each of the shortlisted companies stood out for their unique approach to tackling this challenge. The four selected teams will now enter a more rigorous evaluation process with Amcor’s R&D and Corporate Venturing teams. This may include technical trials, joint development agreements and potential investment.

“We’re energized by the creativity and commitment these innovators bring to the table,” said Frank Lehmann, Vice President Corporate Venturing and Open Innovation at Amcor. “Their ideas not only align with Amcor’s sustainability ambitions but also reflect the power of open innovation to accelerate progress across the packaging industry. Their technologies show strong promise in helping to meet the functional demands of moisture-sensitive applications while advancing our sustainability goals.”

This challenge was launched under the Amcor Lift-Off Sprints program — one of two tracks within the broader Amcor Lift-Off initiative. First introduced in 2022, Amcor Lift-Off is an open-call platform designed to identify and support early-stage start-ups working on breakthrough packaging technologies. Through Lift-Off Sprints, the focus is on solving specific R&D challenges by offering selected start-ups the opportunity to collaborate with our technical teams and receive up to $500,000 in funding. Previous Amcor Lift-Off rounds have led to successful collaborations in areas such as nanocoatings, AI-powered waste recognition and plant-based chemical conversion.

Lehmann added, “Amcor Lift-Off is more than a funding mechanism — it’s a gateway to long-term partnerships. Our ambition is to be the go-to partner for packaging innovation, and Amcor Lift-Off helps us connect with the brightest minds in the start-up ecosystem.”

