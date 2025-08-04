Aphranel® shines in IMCAS China 2025 as Platinum Sponsor

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aphranel, China’s leading innovator of regenerative aesthetics medicine, recently made waves at IMCAS China 2025 with its 36㎡ platinum sponsorship booth, hosted a 60-minute scientific symposium and 30-minute live-case with its breakthrough product Aphranel® MagiCCrystal CaHA Filler.

IMCAS leadership including Congress Chair Prof. Cui Haiyan, IMCAS Paris Chairmen Dr. Cartier and Dr. Garson visited Aphranel, recognizing its significant contributions to global industry of regenerative aesthetics medicine. This high-profile exhibiting in IMCAS China, demonstrated the Aphranel’s growing influence on the advanced anti-aging solutions in the global market.

About Aphranel

Aphranel® is a high-profile medical aesthetics brand under Shanghai MOYOM Biotechnology, dedicated to advancing global aesthetics technology through cutting-edge biomaterial innovation.