FiEE, Inc. is Showcasing SAAS products and Technologies at the 2025 Osaka World Expo

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE) (“FiEE, Inc.” or the “Company”), a technology company integrating IoT, connectivity and AI to redefine brand management solutions in the digital era, is pleased to announce that it is participating at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka later this month, showcasing its latest SAAS products and technologies.

The 2025 World Expo in Osaka serves as a premier global platform for technological innovation, offering enterprises unparalleled opportunities to showcase advancements, access international resources, and establish valuable partnerships. Themed as ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’, the event showcases several leading technology companies. Since its April 13 opening, the 2025 World Expo in Osaka has attracted over 10 million visitors, demonstrating its significance as a hub for exchange of innovative business concepts and development.

FiEE, Inc. will present its cutting-edge authentication technologies at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka and will set up a booth from August 26 to 28, which will feature advanced algorithmic verification systems, blockchain-powered traceability and certification solutions and its specialized SaaS platform integrating comprehensive KYC protocols to mitigate financial risks in talent markets, which the Company is currently expanding to overseas markets.

The Company’s core authentication technology utilizes algorithmic analysis to verify digital content authenticity through material and appearance comparison. This technological advancement is expected to position the Company as a leader in authentication services, and is expected to also establish a strong foundation for constructing a comprehensive value ecosystem that offers a secure, diverse and enduring platform for the talented individuals.

Rafael Li, Chief Executive Officer of FiEE, Inc., commented, “We are honored to join the 2025 World Expo in Osaka which we expect to present tremendous opportunities for the Company. Following our recent name change and strategic repositioning, we are enthusiastic to share with the world our efforts and dedication to building a comprehensive value ecosystem that leverages cybersecurity, AI, and big data for talented individuals worldwide. The 2025 World Expo in Osaka has gathered visitors from across the globe, and we are thrilled to engage with them, exchange innovative ideas, showcase our solutions, and outline our vision to create a billion-fan KOL community.”

About FiEE, Inc.

FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE), formerly Minim, Inc., was founded in 1977. It has a historical track record of delivering comprehensive WiFi/Software as a Service platform in the market. After years of development, it made the strategic decision to transition to a Software First Model in 2023 to expand its technology portfolio and revenue streams. In 2025, FiEE, Inc. rebranded itself as a technology company leveraging its expertise in IoT, connectivity, and AI to explore new business prospects and extend its global footprint.

FiEE, Inc.’s services are structured into four key categories: Cloud-Managed Connectivity (WiFi) Platform, IoT Hardware Sales & Licensing, SAAS Solutions, and Professional To-C and To-B Services & Support. Notably, FiEE, Inc. has introduced its innovative Software as a Service solutions, which integrate its AI and data analytics capabilities into content creation and brand management. This initiative has led to the nurturing of a robust pool of KOLs on major social media platforms worldwide, assisting them in developing, managing, and optimizing their digital presence across global platforms. FiEE, Inc.’s services include customized graphics and posts, short videos, and editorial calendars tailored to align with brand objectives.

