Forrester Announces The APAC Recipients Of Its 2025 Technology Awards

FWD Group, YCH Group, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club to be recognized for aligning their technology and business strategies to accelerate growth

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that FWD Group and YCH Group are the winners of its 2025 Technology Strategy Impact Award for Asia Pacific and that The Hong Kong Jockey Club is the APAC winner of its Enterprise Architecture (EA) Award. These awards, which will be presented at Technology & Innovation Summit APAC, taking place in Sydney, Australia, and digitally, on August 19, 2025, will recognize these organizations for aligning their technology strategies to accelerate business outcomes.

“This year’s Technology Award winners exemplify how aligning tech strategy with business goals can drive measurable impact,” said Frederic Giron, VP and senior research director at Forrester. “These organizations delivered trusted, secure, and resilient technology foundations that empower their organizations to adapt swiftly to market shifts and evolving customer needs. Their successes reflect a deep commitment to using technology as a catalyst for innovation, growth, and long-term value. We look forward to hearing their success stories at Technology & Innovation Summit APAC.”

Information about Forrester’s 2025 Technology Strategy Impact Award winners and runner-up:

FWD Group (winner) , a pan-Asian life and health insurer operating with a bold vision of changing the way people feel about insurance, adopted a customer-led and tech-enabled approach in its business. Through its cloud-first strategy, AI-powered platforms, and a relentless focus on customer experience, FWD has transformed itself into a high-performance IT organization: one that is agile, trusted, and aligned to deliver measurable business impact.

YCH Group (winner), a Singapore-based logistics company, partnered with Y3 Technologies Pte Ltd to execute a major technology transformation across Asia Pacific. The company operates integrated supply chain solutions to deploy automation, AI, IoT, and data platforms to modernize warehousing, distribution, and trade finance operations. By integrating robotics-enabled facilities with autonomous logistics systems, YCH is advancing a digitally connected, intelligent supply chain that serves customers across multiple industries in the region.

AIA Group, a leading insurance provider in Asia, is a runner-up for Forrester's 2025 Technology Strategy Impact Award for APAC.

Information about Forrester’s 2025 Enterprise Architecture Award winner and runners-up, presented in partnership with The Open Group:

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (winner) , a non-profit organization and providing horse racing, sporting and betting entertainment, embraced a disciplined, outcome-driven enterprise architecture (EA) strategy to modernize its digital capabilities, strengthen governance, and enhance its stakeholder experience. Their structured EA governance framework allowed faster evaluation of digital investments. For example, mobile-first customer platforms, digital-led venue experiences, and predictive analytics for customer engagement were architecturally guided to ensure resilience, scalability, and alignment with customer-centricity and enterprise goals.

Insurance providers AIA Group and Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd are runners-up for Forrester's 2025 Enterprise Architecture Award for APAC.

Resources:

