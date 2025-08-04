Lighting and Decorative Fixtures: Unlocking Immense Business Opportunities + Professional Platforms – Cracking the Code of Business Growth

ZHONGSHAN, China, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 33rd China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (hereinafter referred to as “Guzhen Lighting Fair”) is scheduled to grandly open from October 22nd to 25th at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province. As the autumn foreign trade extravaganza for the lighting and decorative fixtures industry, this edition of the Guzhen Lighting Fair promises to unveil unlimited business opportunities with a fresh new approach! Currently, as soon as the exhibitor recruitment commenced, it ignited industry enthusiasm, with booth reservations surging forward irresistibly. Numerous industry elites have already proactively secured their spots, seizing the high ground of business opportunities.

The “1+8+N” Grand Lighting Fair Structure: Forging a Galaxy of Brilliance

As the industry’s gaze converges on Guzhen, the 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair, with its magnificent “1+8+N” structure, orchestrates a brand-new, one-stop procurement extravaganza that integrates exhibitions with retail stores, and online platforms with offline presence. Over 3,500 premium enterprises, like dazzling stars, will gather in the Lighting Capital, collectively creating an unprecedented industry spectacle.

This year’s exhibition marks a comprehensive leap in both scale and quality. The main venue, the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, will host over a thousand high-quality enterprises. The layout of its 8 major exhibition halls has been newly optimized, with Hall H undergoing expansion. The exhibit matrix thoroughly covers the entire industry chain, characterized by “specialized, refined, distinctive, and innovative” products, encompassing core categories such as smart lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, cultural tourism lighting, special lamp, machinery and equipment, and auxiliary materials and accessories, fully catering to diverse procurement needs.

Keeping Pace with the Times, Focusing on the Cutting Edge of Lighting

In an era where technology is rapidly advancing and the principles of green sustainability are deeply ingrained, the lighting and decorative fixtures industry is undergoing unprecedented transformation. Trends such as the deep integration of AI with lighting, business intelligence, healthy light environments, green energy conservation, and the upgrading of outdoor cultural tourism light and shadow experiences are becoming increasingly prominent.

The 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair precisely targets industry development trends, centering on innovative technology and cutting-edge concepts to showcase the latest products and solutions in smart living, commercial space lighting environments, healthy lighting, and cultural tourism night tours. Here, AI lighting achieves intelligent dimming and human-environment interaction, commercial engineering solutions empower efficient space operation, healthy lighting products safeguard eye safety, and outdoor cultural tourism light and shadow create immersive interactive night tour experiences, comprehensively presenting the innovative vitality and future direction of the lighting and decorative fixtures industry.

Simultaneously, this edition of the Lighting Fair closely addresses cutting-edge topics such as Smart AI, Global Expansion (Cross-border E-commerce), and Green & Low-Carbon initiatives, meticulously crafting a series of high-level exchange events. Professional visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with innovative achievements, gauge industry trends, and expand global business opportunities. Exhibiting companies can not only comprehensively showcase their exceptional products and advanced technologies but also stand at the forefront of the industry, gaining insights into future trends, injecting powerful momentum into their corporate development, and bravely leading the charge in the tide of the times.

Data Confirmation: A Globally Watched Industry Event

Reflecting on the 32nd Guzhen Lighting Fair, its demonstrated strong appeal and influence set the stage for an even more exciting 33rd edition. In terms of domestic visitor composition, attendees primarily hailed from Guangdong, while also extending to coastal cities in Southern and Eastern China. Manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors collectively accounted for nearly 50%, powerfully driving the development of manufacturing and distribution industries. Over 76% of domestic visitors were enterprise management, and over 80% possessed procurement decision-making power or involvement, underscoring the high regard domestic enterprises hold for the exhibition platform, viewing the Guzhen Lighting Fair as a crucial channel for business expansion and market insight.

On the international front, the 32nd main venue attracted visitors from 141 countries and regions worldwide, with over 77% being enterprise management and decision-makers. Breaking down by continent, Asia accounted for 70.01%, Europe 11.23%, and Africa 10.21%, with a particularly significant proportion from Belt and Road countries. These figures affirm the value of the Guzhen Lighting Fair as a core platform for efficient business trade and cutting-edge information exchange within the global lighting industry.

Revolutionizing Visitor Channels, Building Golden Bridges for Cooperation

To assist exhibitors in precisely targeting business opportunities within a vast market, this edition of the Lighting Fair has innovated its invitation channels, focusing on professional buyers such as manufacturers, distributors, exporters, importers, and commercial project installers, thereby opening up new growth areas for lighting and decorative fixture enterprises.

Especially for importers and exporters, the fair is proudly launching the Super Buyer Delegation – the Hosted Buyer program. This initiative extends invitations to hundreds of influential overseas purchasing buyers with significant procurement decision-making power, covering current major lighting export markets in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond. The activities include welcome reception, business matching, VIP souring tour, and networking party. With precise matching as the pen and efficient communication as the ink, a golden bridge for unimpeded cooperation will be built between suppliers and buyers.

Digital Business Platform, Intelligently Initiating a New Chapter in Cooperation

It is reported that the Guzhen Lighting Fair Organizing Committee will launch a revamped official B2B website, “Denggle.com,” and a mini-program, ” Denggle EZBuy self-operated stores,” in August. Enterprise users can upload comprehensive information, including company profiles, product details, and purchasing intentions. The platform leverages advanced big data algorithms, acting like a smart “matchmaker” to precisely pair potential collaborators. Before the exhibition, users will be able to connect with desired partners and delve into cooperation details, making communication during the fair more efficient and seamless, quickly achieving cooperation intentions.

Currently, the exhibition pre-registration system is officially live on the Guzhen Lighting Fair’s official website, WeChat official account, and other official channels. Visitors can complete pre-registration before 12:00 PM (GTM+8) on October 18, 2025, to obtain free admission tickets, allowing for quick entry without needing to purchase tickets or exchange passes on-site. This ensures a seamless and convenient exhibition experience.

The 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair primarily targets exports while also catering to domestic sales, aligning with the global peak season for lighting production and sales. This serves as a super exchange and display platform connecting domestic and international markets. Here, industry peers can both deeply engage with overseas purchasing demands, enabling their products to traverse oceans and reach the global stage, initiating new volumes in global trade; and accurately connect with domestic channels, simultaneously activating domestic sales vitality. In the golden autumn of October, under the spotlight, we sincerely invite lighting professionals worldwide to gather in Guzhen, seize golden business opportunities, and collectively forge a brilliant future!