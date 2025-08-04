Locksley Accelerates U.S. Critical Minerals Program with Expanded Desert Antimony Drilling

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY; OTCQB: LKYRF – https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) today announced the company submitted an expanded Plan of Operations to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for its Desert Antimony Prospect, part of the Company’s Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California.

The submission marks a significant step as Locksley accelerates its activities for this area, which is located three kilometers northeast of MP Materials’ Mountain Pass Mine, the only currently operating rare earths mine in the US.

“We believe our location positions us extremely well to take advantage of America’s drive to secure domestic supply chains for critical materials,” said Nathan Lude, chairman of Locksley. “This expanded program follows our recent oversubscribed capital raising, which fully funds the expanded program and subsequent exploration initiatives.”

Recent structural mapping and enhanced 3D modeling have enlarged the target footprint for drilling and support the objective of defining a JORC Exploration Target via further evaluation. BLM approvals are anticipated this fall with site preparation and drilling expected to commence rapidly thereafter.

More specific information on the drilling program can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02974555-6A1276668&v=4a466cc3f899e00730cfbfcd5ab8940c41f474b6.

Locksley Resources is an explorer focused on critical minerals, with assets in the U.S. The company is actively advancing exploration at the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements and antimony.

The Mojave Project is located in the Mojave Desert in California and comprises more than 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials’ claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic “Desert Antimony Mine”, which last operated in 1937. Despite the U.S. currently having limited antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

The company’s North American position is strengthened by the rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both rare earths elements and antimony production, and the U.S. Administration’s focus and commitment to further achieve security of supply in the U.S.

