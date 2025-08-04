New Reeracoen × Rakuten Insight APAC Study Finds Singapore Ahead in Flexibility and ESG as Workforce Expectations Are Rising Across the Region.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As workforce expectations continue to evolve across Asia-Pacific in 2025, a significant new study by recruitment firm Reeracoen and research agency Rakuten Insight Global positions Singapore as a regional leader in workplace flexibility and sustainability-driven employment. At the same time, the study reveals emerging gaps between what talent expects and what employers are prepared to offer, both regionally and locally.

The Reeracoen × Rakuten Insight APAC Workforce Whitepaper 2025 draws on insights from more than 12,000 professionals across 12 Asia-Pacific economies. It outlines how workers are prioritising hybrid work, values-led employment, and continuous development, even as companies slow hiring and recalibrate productivity targets.

“Across APAC, we are seeing a structural reset in what people want from work,” said Kenji Naito, Group CEO of Reeracoen. “Flexibility, purpose, and learning are no longer perks. They are expectations. Singapore is ahead of the curve on many of these fronts and offers a powerful case study for the region.”



Mr. Kenji Naito, Group Chief Executive Officer, Reeracoen Group

Key Findings from Across APAC:

"Flexibility Gap": 72% of workers want hybrid work models, but only 46% currently have access. Singapore and Vietnam lead in flexibility, while Japan and South Korea lag.

Spotlight on Singapore

Hybrid Work Access: Singapore ranks first among APAC markets, with 68% of workers offering hybrid work, more than 20 points above the regional average.

ranks first among APAC markets, with 68% of workers offering hybrid work, more than 20 points above the regional average. Values Influence Job Choice: 79% of Singaporeans consider a company’s CSR and ESG efforts when deciding where to work, placing Singapore among the top-ranked markets for value-driven employment.

79% of Singaporeans consider a company’s CSR and ESG efforts when deciding where to work, placing among the top-ranked markets for value-driven employment. Local Over Global Mobility: Only 43% of Singaporeans are open to relocating abroad, reflecting a preference for domestic opportunities with progressive work environments.

Only 43% of Singaporeans are open to relocating abroad, reflecting a preference for domestic opportunities with progressive work environments. Top Motivators: Salary (82%), skill development (67%), and work-life balance (61%) remain the leading career drivers.

While sectors like technology and finance continue to dominate white-collar hiring, employers in Singapore are shifting toward leaner teams, more precise productivity targets, and a growing emphasis on cultural fit. The report urges companies to balance cost discipline with workforce expectations to maintain long-term competitiveness.

“Sustainable practices and purpose-led work cultures are no longer optional,” said Shoichi Sunaga, Branch Manager of Reeracoen Singapore. “Today’s candidates are actively screening for them.”



Mr. Shoichi Sunaga, Branch Manager, Reeracoen Singapore

“In today’s rapidly evolving job market, leveraging insights to understand what truly drives talent is not just beneficial, it’s a non-negotiable competitive advantage,” said Cheryl Ng, Country Director, Singapore at Rakuten Insight. “Such critical shifts shaping the future of work inform us how to balance cost efficiency while upholding core values and successfully attracting and retaining key talent.”

About the Study

The whitepaper synthesises insights from over 12,000 respondents across the APAC region, including Singapore. It provides both regional analysis and market-specific breakdowns to support workforce benchmarking and strategic planning.

