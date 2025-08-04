NX Taiwan Awarded Healthy Workplace Certification by “Ministry of Health and Welfare”

– Received High Praise for Promoting Health Management and Contributing to Local Communities –

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “NX Taiwan”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has been accorded Healthy Workplace Certification by the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) of “Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare” in recognition of the company’s commitment to creating sustainable workplaces that emphasize the health and welfare of employees.

Logo:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Employees and certificate (center: Chairman Masaru Kawamoto):

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sCkSZjqTtFmBltlXoiFEee_6XvioSXT7/view?usp=sharing

“Walkii Day” results presentation:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mwxtlrKubLR2kd_vWXRWY4faN8MHP1ga/view?usp=sharing

The Healthy Workplace Certification is an official certification system established by the HPA to encourage companies to pursue health management. Firms are evaluated on their comprehensive health management efforts, including the physical and mental health and well-being of their employees, and their contributions to the community, based on four aspects of the World Health Organization’s healthy workplace framework and model: the physical work environment, the psychosocial work environment, personal health resources in the workplace and enterprise community involvement.

Based on the concept of “valuing people,” NX Taiwan has been actively promoting employees’ health and creating safe and comfortable work environments by acquiring ISO 45001:2018 (occupational health and safety management system) certification and enhancing its employee welfare programs, and HPA’s appreciation of these multifaceted health management measures led to the company’s most recent certification. Among the specific initiatives being implemented are:

– Introduction of an Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

NX Taiwan has established a 24-hour consultation service offering a variety of support, including psychological counseling, stress management courses, and legal, medical, and financial consultations.

– Enhancement of health checkups and preventive services

Health checkups, cancer screenings, and preconception checkups (pre-marital examinations) are being provided in accordance with employees’ age, sex, and life stage. NX Taiwan has developed an support system that exceeds statutory standards, while striving to detect and prevent diseases early on.

– Promotion of “Green Walking” activities

NX Taiwan encourages employees to walk on a daily basis using a dedicated app, achieving a participation rate of 53% for a total of 233 million steps in 2025.

– Hosting of diverse health promotion and exchange events

NX Taiwan provides health lectures, physical fitness tests, sports club activities (badminton, dragon boat racing, etc.), weight loss programs and healthy food information. The results of using the health promotion app “Walkii” presented on “Walkii Day” were shared with more than 40 companies and acclaimed by the “Ministry of Health and Welfare” and the “Taiwan Institute of Sports Science.”

– Access to wide-ranging benefits

NX Taiwan helps improve the quality of life of employees and their families by offering company trips and event subsidies as well as health checkups and travel aid that encompass family members, and by engaging in CSR activities (tree planting, cleanups, blood drives, etc.).

The NX Group will continue striving to realize safe and healthy work environments and promote sustainability, aiming to improve its employees’ quality of life and achieve sustainable corporate growth.

About the NX Group:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group’s official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/