QBE Automotive Protection: Cars in the Philippines kept pristine for longer with new insurance product

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new automotive protection product is now available to car dealerships and manufacturers to better protect their customers from dings and dents.

The product: Small and Medium Repair Technology (“SMART”) Protect means car dealerships can offer their customers cover for accidental damages caused by everyday driving.

SMART Protect available from QBE Automotive Protection is a type of car insurance coverage that helps pay for repairs to minor cosmetic damage, like small dents or scratches.

The product typically covers door dings, or small bumps and scratches that do not affect the overall function of the vehicle but can still be annoying and lower its appearance or value.

Albert Chow, General Manager of QBE Automotive Protection, Asia, stated, “Building on our successful launch of SMART protect elsewhere in the Asia region, we are delighted to offer SMART to automotive OEMs, distributors and dealers in the Philippines through our partner Paramount Life and General Insurance Corporation,” he said.

“Vehicle owners in the Philippines will be able to purchase a car and know they can get small aesthetic fixes carried out whenever they need it. SMART Protect aims to offer fair value and is backed by a large financial institution.”

Many Filipinos hold onto their cars for extended periods compared to other markets, often for more than five years, and so this product is particularly appealing for these people who want to diligently maintain their vehicle while holding on to it for longer[1].

In addition, the car market in the Philippines has been experiencing significant growth in recent years.

According to a joint report from the Chamber Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), vehicle sales accelerated at the beginning of 2025, showing a 10.4% year-on-year increase, leading to 37,604 units of vehicles sold. With such growth, the industry has projected an overall 8% rise in vehicle sales, aiming for 512,000 sold units in 2025[2].

QBE Automotive Protection has protected millions of customer vehicles over 26 years in 36 countries around the world. The QBE business has been operating in the Philippines since 2016 and in Asia for 20 years.

Key features of SMART Protect include:

The product has been approved by the regulator

There are no deductibles

You do not need to have had an accident to claim this

You take your car back to the dealership for repairs

More information: https://qbeautomotiveprotection.com. The product is available via Paramount Life & General Insurance Corporation.

About QBE Asia

QBE Asia is part of the International Division of QBE Insurance Group Limited. Headquartered in Sydney, QBE is listed on the Australia Securities Exchange (ASX). To learn more about QBE Insurance Group, please visit www.qbe.com.