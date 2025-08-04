OSAKA, Japan, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Iqingdao.

Qingdao Day, Shandong Week, China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan was grandly held on July 31. With the theme of “Youthful Qingdao, Green Expo”, Qingdao Day displayed the promising prospect and unique charm of the city to the world. As a dynamic Ocean City, Qingdao has become one of the key platforms to demonstrate industrial strength and opening-up capacity in China.



China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

This grand event attracted over 100 special guests and over 10,000 visitors. Meanwhile, more than 30 Qingdao enterprises took part in economic and trade exchanges and went into potential partnerships, concerning local food, textile and apparel, new energy resources, high-end manufacturing, etc.

Qingdao Day is the epitome of Chinese exploration and achievements in green development, industrial upgrading and cultural inheritance. Moreover, it functions as a fresh impetus to future Sino-Japanese cooperation in economic, culture, ecology, etc. Further, Qingdao extended a sincere invitation to the world: Know Qingdao, visit Qingdao, and invest in Qingdao. Qingdao is looking forward to share development opportunities with the world, and create a bright future through joint effort.