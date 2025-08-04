RSM Singapore’s Scholarship Endowment Fund to Support Disadvantaged Students

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Students from disadvantaged families will now have a boost to receive higher education, as RSM Singapore has pledged to donate S$4 million to nine local higher education institutions to establish scholarship funds. The firm is also committing a total of $900,000 to the Community Chest over three years.

RSM Singapore (RSM新加坡) is the largest professional services firm outside the Big Four in Singapore and a member of RSM, the sixth-largest professional services network globally. The homegrown firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, as well as business solutions, with a focus on helping growing businesses to optimise profits, enhance business value and internationalise.

The nine institutions receiving support are:

Nanyang Polytechnic

Singapore Management University

Nanyang Technological University

Singapore Polytechnic

National University of Singapore

Singapore University of Social Sciences

of Social Sciences Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Temasek Polytechnic

Singapore Institute of Technology

RSM Singapore CEO Chio Kian Huat said education and giving back to society are the twin pillars of inclusive progress.

“Progress carries with it the responsibility to uplift those who may be left behind. We could not be where we are today without our staff, our clients, and the community. Through these efforts, we hope to contribute towards nurturing tomorrow’s leaders, and to cultivate a more compassionate society.” he said.

With regard to the Singapore Community Chest, RSM Singapore is participating in the SG Gives Enhanced Matching Programme, where the government will match 1.5 times its donation with the aim of amplifying the impact on the occasion of SG60.

The firm’s announcement was made in conjunction with its recent Charity Walk Carnival, which celebrates its 40th anniversary. It was held at Southside Sentosa and attracted about 1,500 participants, including employees, their families, customers and business partners.