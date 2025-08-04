KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As we enter the month of August, Malaysians everywhere are gearing up to celebrate the spirit of the nation’s 68th Independence Day. What better way to embrace this meaningful occasion than by upgrading your home with the latest smart innovations?
Samsung Introduces ‘Gemilang’ Merdeka Promo with Exclusive Rewards Starting Today Until 30 September 2025
In celebration of Merdeka, Samsung Malaysia proudly presents its “Gemilang” campaign running from 1 August – 30 September 2025, packed with exciting deals designed to elevate your lifestyle, enrich your home and bring AI-powered convenience within reach. As part of this promotion, consumers can also enjoy gifts with purchase worth up to RM3,219[1] – making it the right time to invest in smarter living!
A Smarter, Bigger Experience with Samsung TVs
Purchase selected Samsung TVs and be rewarded with exclusive gifts and/or TNG e-Wallet credit[2]! From stunning OLEDs to cutting-edge Neo QLEDs, these TVs are designed to integrate seamlessly into your smart home ecosystem. Check Appendix 1 for a detailed list of participating TV models.
Immerse Yourself in Sound
Enhance your home cinema or music listening with Samsung’s premium sound devices. With any purchase of selected digital appliances or TVs, you’ll be eligible for special Purchase with Purchase (PWP) prices[3] and/or TNG e-Wallet credit[4] on a range of soundbars and speakers. Refer to Appendix 1, 2 & 4 for complete details on eligible products and rewards.
Upgrade Your Home with Smart Digital Appliances
Make everyday tasks easier and more efficient with innovative digital appliances that adapt to your lifestyle. Get special promotion pricing and/or TNG e-Wallet credit[5] when you purchase selected refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners and more! See Appendix 4 & 5 for the list of participating products!
Exclusive PWP Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Breathe easier and clean smarter with Samsung’s vacuums. Enjoy exclusive PWP pricing[6] when you purchase selected models from our vacuum cleaner series — making it easier to maintain a spotless, stress-free home.
|
Vacuum Cleaner
|
PWP Item
|
Retail Recommended Price of PWP Item (RM)
|
Promo Price for PWP Item (RM)
|
400W Bespoke AI Jet™ Ultra AI Cleaning Satin Greige
(VS90F40DFG/ME)
|
Spray Spinning Sweeper (VCA-WBA95/GL)
|
599
|
399
|
Battery for Bespoke AI Jet™ Ultra
(VCA-SBTC97)
|
1,099
|
699
|
280W Bespoke AI Jet™ Lite AI Cleaning Pebble Gray
(VS80F28DPP/ME)
|
Active Dual Brush
(VCA-TABC97/GL)
|
599
|
399
|
Battery for Bespoke AI Jet™ Lite
(VCA-SBTD95)
|
799
|
499
|
210W Jet™ 85 Premium Digital Inverter Motor Midnight Blue
(VS20C852FTB/ME)
|
Jet Dual Brush
(VCA-TABA95)
|
399
|
299
|
Battery for Bespoke Jet™ Plus & Jet™ 85
(VCA-SBTA95/VT)
|
749
|
499
|
200W Jet™ 75E Multi -Digital Inverter Motor Teal Violet
(VS20B75AER4/ME)
|
Spinning Sweeper Brush
(VCA-WB650B/GL)
|
499
|
299
|
Battery for Jet 75E & Jet 65
(VCA-SBTA60)
|
599
|
399
|
Clean Station
(VCA-SAE903/ME)
|
699
|
399
|
150W Jet™ 65 Pet -Digital Inverter Motor Teal Silver (VS15A60AGR5/ME)
|
Spinning Sweeper Brush
(VCA-WB650B/GL)
|
499
|
299
|
Battery for Jet 75E & Jet 65
(VCA-SBTA60)
|
599
|
399
|
Clean Station
(VCA-SAE903/ME)
|
699
|
399
Buy More, Save More: Up to RM500 TNG e-Wallet Credit!
This Merdeka, the more you embrace intelligent living, the more you’ll be rewarded! With our “Buy More, Get More” promotion, receive up to RM500 in TNG e-Wallet credit[7] when you purchase two or more eligible Samsung products from different categories. It’s the perfect opportunity to build your connected home ecosystem and enjoy significant savings!
|
Tier 2: TNG e-Wallet Credit
|
No. of items
|
TNG Value
|
2 items
|
RM200
|
3 items
|
RM300
|
4 items
|
RM400
|
5 items or more
|
RM500
Combo Rewards – Bigger Bundles, Better Benefits
Combine and conquer! When you purchase eligible TV + Soundbar combo or Washer + Dryer bundles, you’re entitled to claim Tier 3 TNG e-Wallet credit worth up to RM300[8] as part of our special Combo Reward Tier.
|
Tier 3: TV + Sound Bar Combo Purchase
|
Model
|
TNG Additional Rewards
|
TV*+ HW-Q990F/XM
|
RM300
|
TV*+ HW-Q930F/XM
|
RM300
|
TV*+ HW-Q800F/XM
|
RM200
|
TV*+ HW-QS700F/XM
|
RM200
|
TV*+ HW-Q600F/XM
|
RM100
|
TV* + HW-S801D/XM
|
RM200
Note: * All 2024/ 2025 TV models, 98Q80C entitled (Models list stated in Appendix 3)
|
Tier 3: Washer + Dryer Combo Purchase
|
Category
|
Model Code
|
Combo
|
TNG Additional Rewards
|
WM
|
WF90F25ADSFQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
RM300
|
DV90F17CDSFQ
|
WM
|
WW13BB944DGMFQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
RM150
|
DV90BB9440GMFQ
|
WM
|
WW13BB944DGBFQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
RM150
|
DV10BB9440GBFQ
|
WM
|
WW10DB7U34GBFQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
RM150
|
DV10BB9440GBFQ
|
WM
|
WW10DG5U34AEFQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
RM150
|
DV90CGC2A0AEFQ
|
WM
|
WF24B9600KV/FQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
RM300
|
DV17B9750CV/FQ
|
WM
|
WW10T634DLH/FQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
RM150
|
DV90T6240LH/FQ
|
WM
|
WW10TP44DSX/FQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
RM150
|
DV90T8240SX/FQ
This Merdeka, Make Your Home Smarter with Samsung
Take advantage of these deals and get the most out of your pocket with our deals and offers!
To learn more and view the full list of eligible products, please visit:
https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/gemilang-ai-2025/
|
[1] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
