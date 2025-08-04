KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As we enter the month of August, Malaysians everywhere are gearing up to celebrate the spirit of the nation’s 68th Independence Day. What better way to embrace this meaningful occasion than by upgrading your home with the latest smart innovations?



Samsung Introduces ‘Gemilang’ Merdeka Promo with Exclusive Rewards Starting Today Until 30 September 2025

In celebration of Merdeka, Samsung Malaysia proudly presents its “Gemilang” campaign running from 1 August – 30 September 2025, packed with exciting deals designed to elevate your lifestyle, enrich your home and bring AI-powered convenience within reach. As part of this promotion, consumers can also enjoy gifts with purchase worth up to RM3,219[1] – making it the right time to invest in smarter living!

A Smarter, Bigger Experience with Samsung TVs

Purchase selected Samsung TVs and be rewarded with exclusive gifts and/or TNG e-Wallet credit[2]! From stunning OLEDs to cutting-edge Neo QLEDs, these TVs are designed to integrate seamlessly into your smart home ecosystem. Check Appendix 1 for a detailed list of participating TV models.

Immerse Yourself in Sound

Enhance your home cinema or music listening with Samsung’s premium sound devices. With any purchase of selected digital appliances or TVs, you’ll be eligible for special Purchase with Purchase (PWP) prices[3] and/or TNG e-Wallet credit[4] on a range of soundbars and speakers. Refer to Appendix 1, 2 & 4 for complete details on eligible products and rewards.

Upgrade Your Home with Smart Digital Appliances

Make everyday tasks easier and more efficient with innovative digital appliances that adapt to your lifestyle. Get special promotion pricing and/or TNG e-Wallet credit[5] when you purchase selected refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners and more! See Appendix 4 & 5 for the list of participating products!

Exclusive PWP Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Breathe easier and clean smarter with Samsung’s vacuums. Enjoy exclusive PWP pricing[6] when you purchase selected models from our vacuum cleaner series — making it easier to maintain a spotless, stress-free home.



Vacuum Cleaner PWP Item Retail Recommended Price of PWP Item (RM) Promo Price for PWP Item (RM) 400W Bespoke AI Jet™ Ultra AI Cleaning Satin Greige (VS90F40DFG/ME) Spray Spinning Sweeper (VCA-WBA95/GL) 599 399 Battery for Bespoke AI Jet™ Ultra (VCA-SBTC97) 1,099 699 280W Bespoke AI Jet™ Lite AI Cleaning Pebble Gray (VS80F28DPP/ME) Active Dual Brush (VCA-TABC97/GL) 599 399 Battery for Bespoke AI Jet™ Lite (VCA-SBTD95) 799 499 210W Jet™ 85 Premium Digital Inverter Motor Midnight Blue (VS20C852FTB/ME) Jet Dual Brush (VCA-TABA95) 399 299 Battery for Bespoke Jet™ Plus & Jet™ 85 (VCA-SBTA95/VT) 749 499 200W Jet™ 75E Multi -Digital Inverter Motor Teal Violet (VS20B75AER4/ME) Spinning Sweeper Brush (VCA-WB650B/GL) 499 299 Battery for Jet 75E & Jet 65 (VCA-SBTA60) 599 399 Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME) 699 399 150W Jet™ 65 Pet -Digital Inverter Motor Teal Silver (VS15A60AGR5/ME) Spinning Sweeper Brush (VCA-WB650B/GL) 499 299 Battery for Jet 75E & Jet 65 (VCA-SBTA60) 599 399 Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME) 699 399

Buy More, Save More: Up to RM500 TNG e-Wallet Credit!

This Merdeka, the more you embrace intelligent living, the more you’ll be rewarded! With our “Buy More, Get More” promotion, receive up to RM500 in TNG e-Wallet credit[7] when you purchase two or more eligible Samsung products from different categories. It’s the perfect opportunity to build your connected home ecosystem and enjoy significant savings!

Tier 2: TNG e-Wallet Credit No. of items TNG Value 2 items RM200 3 items RM300 4 items RM400 5 items or more RM500

Combo Rewards – Bigger Bundles, Better Benefits

Combine and conquer! When you purchase eligible TV + Soundbar combo or Washer + Dryer bundles, you’re entitled to claim Tier 3 TNG e-Wallet credit worth up to RM300[8] as part of our special Combo Reward Tier.

Tier 3: TV + Sound Bar Combo Purchase Model TNG Additional Rewards TV*+ HW-Q990F/XM RM300 TV*+ HW-Q930F/XM RM300 TV*+ HW-Q800F/XM RM200 TV*+ HW-QS700F/XM RM200 TV*+ HW-Q600F/XM RM100 TV* + HW-S801D/XM RM200

Note: * All 2024/ 2025 TV models, 98Q80C entitled (Models list stated in Appendix 3)

Tier 3: Washer + Dryer Combo Purchase Category Model Code Combo TNG Additional Rewards WM WF90F25ADSFQ Washer + Dryer Set RM300 DV90F17CDSFQ WM WW13BB944DGMFQ Washer + Dryer Set RM150 DV90BB9440GMFQ WM WW13BB944DGBFQ Washer + Dryer Set RM150 DV10BB9440GBFQ WM WW10DB7U34GBFQ Washer + Dryer Set RM150 DV10BB9440GBFQ WM WW10DG5U34AEFQ Washer + Dryer Set RM150 DV90CGC2A0AEFQ WM WF24B9600KV/FQ Washer + Dryer Set RM300 DV17B9750CV/FQ WM WW10T634DLH/FQ Washer + Dryer Set RM150 DV90T6240LH/FQ WM WW10TP44DSX/FQ Washer + Dryer Set RM150 DV90T8240SX/FQ

This Merdeka, Make Your Home Smarter with Samsung

Take advantage of these deals and get the most out of your pocket with our deals and offers!

To learn more and view the full list of eligible products, please visit:

https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/gemilang-ai-2025/

[1] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.