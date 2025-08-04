Samsung Introduces ‘Gemilang’ Merdeka Promo with Exclusive Rewards Starting Today Until 30 September 2025

35.3 C
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As we enter the month of August, Malaysians everywhere are gearing up to celebrate the spirit of the nation’s 68th Independence Day. What better way to embrace this meaningful occasion than by upgrading your home with the latest smart innovations?

In celebration of Merdeka, Samsung Malaysia proudly presents its “Gemilang” campaign running from 1 August – 30 September 2025, packed with exciting deals designed to elevate your lifestyle, enrich your home and bring AI-powered convenience within reach. As part of this promotion, consumers can also enjoy gifts with purchase worth up to RM3,219[1] – making it the right time to invest in smarter living!

A Smarter, Bigger Experience with Samsung TVs
Purchase selected Samsung TVs and be rewarded with exclusive gifts and/or TNG e-Wallet credit[2]! From stunning OLEDs to cutting-edge Neo QLEDs, these TVs are designed to integrate seamlessly into your smart home ecosystem. Check Appendix 1 for a detailed list of participating TV models.

Immerse Yourself in Sound 
Enhance your home cinema or music listening with Samsung’s premium sound devices. With any purchase of selected digital appliances or TVs, you’ll be eligible for special Purchase with Purchase (PWP) prices[3] and/or TNG e-Wallet credit[4] on a range of soundbars and speakers. Refer to Appendix 1, 2 & 4 for complete details on eligible products and rewards.

Upgrade Your Home with Smart Digital Appliances
Make everyday tasks easier and more efficient with innovative digital appliances that adapt to your lifestyle. Get special promotion pricing and/or TNG e-Wallet credit[5] when you purchase selected refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners and more! See Appendix 4 & 5 for the list of participating products!

Exclusive PWP Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Breathe easier and clean smarter with Samsung’s vacuums. Enjoy exclusive PWP pricing[6] when you purchase selected models from our vacuum cleaner series — making it easier to maintain a spotless, stress-free home.


Vacuum Cleaner

PWP Item

Retail Recommended Price of PWP Item (RM)

Promo Price for PWP Item (RM)

400W Bespoke AI Jet™ Ultra AI Cleaning Satin Greige

 (VS90F40DFG/ME)

Spray Spinning Sweeper (VCA-WBA95/GL)

599

399

Battery for Bespoke AI Jet™ Ultra

(VCA-SBTC97)

1,099

699

280W Bespoke AI Jet™ Lite AI Cleaning Pebble Gray

(VS80F28DPP/ME)

Active Dual Brush

(VCA-TABC97/GL)

599

399

Battery for Bespoke AI Jet™ Lite

(VCA-SBTD95)

799

499

210W Jet™ 85 Premium Digital Inverter Motor Midnight Blue

(VS20C852FTB/ME)

Jet Dual Brush

(VCA-TABA95)

399

299

Battery for Bespoke Jet™ Plus & Jet™ 85

(VCA-SBTA95/VT)

749

499

200W Jet™ 75E Multi -Digital Inverter Motor Teal Violet

 (VS20B75AER4/ME)

Spinning Sweeper Brush

(VCA-WB650B/GL)

499

299

Battery for Jet 75E & Jet 65

(VCA-SBTA60)

599

399

Clean Station

(VCA-SAE903/ME)

699

399

150W Jet™ 65 Pet -Digital Inverter Motor Teal Silver (VS15A60AGR5/ME)

Spinning Sweeper Brush

(VCA-WB650B/GL)

499

299

Battery for Jet 75E & Jet 65

(VCA-SBTA60)

599

399

Clean Station

(VCA-SAE903/ME)

699

399

Buy More, Save More: Up to RM500 TNG e-Wallet Credit!
This Merdeka, the more you embrace intelligent living, the more you’ll be rewarded! With our “Buy More, Get More” promotion, receive up to RM500 in TNG e-Wallet credit[7] when you purchase two or more eligible Samsung products from different categories. It’s the perfect opportunity to build your connected home ecosystem and enjoy significant savings!

Tier 2: TNG e-Wallet Credit

No. of items

TNG Value

2 items

RM200

3 items

RM300

4 items

RM400

5 items or more

RM500

Combo Rewards – Bigger Bundles, Better Benefits
Combine and conquer! When you purchase eligible TV + Soundbar combo or Washer + Dryer bundles, you’re entitled to claim Tier 3 TNG e-Wallet credit worth up to RM300[8] as part of our special Combo Reward Tier.

Tier 3: TV + Sound Bar Combo Purchase

Model

TNG Additional Rewards

 TV*+ HW-Q990F/XM

RM300

 TV*+ HW-Q930F/XM

RM300

 TV*+ HW-Q800F/XM

RM200

 TV*+ HW-QS700F/XM

RM200

 TV*+ HW-Q600F/XM

RM100

 TV* + HW-S801D/XM

RM200

Note: * All 2024/ 2025 TV models, 98Q80C entitled (Models list stated in Appendix 3)

Tier 3: Washer + Dryer Combo Purchase

Category

Model Code

Combo

TNG Additional Rewards

WM

WF90F25ADSFQ

Washer + Dryer Set

RM300

DV90F17CDSFQ

WM

WW13BB944DGMFQ

Washer + Dryer Set

RM150

DV90BB9440GMFQ

WM

WW13BB944DGBFQ

Washer + Dryer Set

RM150

DV10BB9440GBFQ

WM

WW10DB7U34GBFQ

Washer + Dryer Set

RM150

DV10BB9440GBFQ

WM

WW10DG5U34AEFQ

Washer + Dryer Set

RM150

DV90CGC2A0AEFQ

WM

WF24B9600KV/FQ

Washer + Dryer Set

RM300

DV17B9750CV/FQ

WM

WW10T634DLH/FQ

Washer + Dryer Set

RM150

DV90T6240LH/FQ

WM

WW10TP44DSX/FQ

Washer + Dryer Set

RM150

DV90T8240SX/FQ

This Merdeka, Make Your Home Smarter with Samsung
Take advantage of these deals and get the most out of your pocket with our deals and offers!

To learn more and view the full list of eligible products, please visit:
https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/gemilang-ai-2025/

[1] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.

[2] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.

[3] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.

[4] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.

[5] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.

[6] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.

[7] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.

[8] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

