Spark Your Inspiration: Coupa Inspire World Tour Lands in Sydney

SYDNEY, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Coupa , the leading AI platform for total spend management, is bringing its Inspire World Tour to Sydney, Australia on the 21st of August for a one-day event featuring unparalleled AI-driven insights, dynamic customer outcomes, and groundbreaking agentic AI innovations.

Coupa’s Inspire World Tour – the fourth of its kind this year – is set to be a transformative experience, immersing attendees in the amazing insights and outcomes seen by members of the Coupa Community. This event will be the largest Coupa event in Australia this year, with more than 300+ attendees expected across the company’s partner, customer, and prospect communities.

“We’re delighted to welcome our customers, partners, and prospects in Sydney, providing a unique opportunity for local leaders and decision-makers to engage in impactful discourse and gain insights from our inspiring keynote speakers,” said João Paulo da Silva, Regional President, EMEA & APAC.

He added, “We’re committed to empowering organisations worldwide with AI-driven solutions, innovations, and agentic user experiences that accelerate businesses ability to confidently navigate market volatility, uncover hidden inefficiencies, minimize risk, and secure profitability. This exclusive event offers an in-depth look at our robust AI roadmap and the technology transforming and simplifying the future of spend management, enabling businesses to automate routine tasks, upskill teams, and make smarter, faster, and more strategic decisions.”

The agenda will focus on key challenges and opportunities using Coupa’s AI advantage for finance, procurement, and supply chain leaders, with tailored sessions for regional interests across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia Pacific. Attendees will hear inspiring customer success stories, including real results seen by Ramsay Health Care Australia, Suntory Beverage and Food, Wagners, Westpac, and others.

Westpac, the Asia-Pacific 2025 Trendsetter Award Winner, is simplifying and modernizing their procurement using AI-driven automation and analytics – achieving AUD $1.3B in PO value under management and $10M in financial benefits – and driving improved compliance, faster cycle times, and greater ESG impact.

Leaders and decision-makers looking to see AI at work will benefit greatly from attending the event and learning how they can start their own journey. The event will help industry professionals expand their AI use case knowledge, leverage the latest AI innovations in Coupa’s product roadmap, including Coupa Navi™ agents like the new Analytics Agent and the Knowledge Agent. They will see real world examples via live product demonstrations, and network with peers to accelerate their digital transformation and careers.

Those interested in attending should register as soon as possible at inspire.coupa.com/sydney. Space is very limited and we encourage attendees to register now.

Coupa would like to thank its regional sponsors of the event including Visionary-level sponsors Four PL Supply Chain Specialists and Accenture, Discoverer-levels sponsors Westpac and Mastercard, and Explorer-level sponsors Valatech, Deloitte, and Moody’s.

