Taiwan to host inaugural “Taiwan Weeks” in October to advance its role as Asia’s asset management center

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of Taiwan announced the launch of the inaugural “Taiwan Weeks,” a flagship initiative to be held from October 15 to 23, aimed at elevating Taiwan’s position as a premier asset management center in Asia.



The FSC and its partner organizations jointly launched “Taiwan Weeks” at an inaugural press conference.

Speaking at the launch press conference in Taipei, FSC Chairperson Dr. Jin-Lung Peng described the initiative as a significant milestone in Taiwan’s long-term strategy to attract international capital and deepen its integration into the global financial system.

“We warmly welcome global investors to explore the potential of Taiwan’s capital markets and join us in shaping the future of asset management. Taiwan Weeks is more than a promotional event—it serves as a platform for global dialogue, innovation exchange, and cross-border investment collaboration,” Peng said.

The event, meticulously prepared over six months, is led by the FSC with active participation from its Securities and Futures Bureau, Banking Bureau, and Insurance Bureau. The event is co-organized in partnership with four key stock exchange and financial infrastructure institutions—the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Taipei Exchange, Taiwan Futures Exchange, and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.

A Two-Week Showcase of Policy and Innovation

Over the course of two weeks, Taiwan Weeks will feature a series of activities highlighting key policy developments in asset management. Through interactive formats, the initiative seeks to deepen understanding of regulatory frameworks, promote innovation in financial products, advance financial inclusion, and support ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) sustainability. The event will also align with broader action plans to build a resilient and well-connected financial ecosystem.

The official website for Taiwan Weeks (taiwanweeks.com) is now live, offering global audiences access to event schedules, speaker line-ups, and insights related to Taiwan’s capital market development.

International Engagement and Knowledge Sharing

The opening ceremony on October 15 will feature keynote addresses from global asset management leaders and panel discussions with scholars and experts. Topics will explore the evolving dynamics of capital markets and strategies to foster inclusive and sustainable growth across Asia.

Subsequent sessions will delve into critical areas such as ESG frameworks, corporate governance best practices, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), startup ecosystem support, and capital mobilization for public infrastructure. Distinguished speakers — including senior policymakers, international financial institutions, and thought leaders — will share insights on market resilience, cross-border collaboration, and long-term capital formation.

The FSC envisions “Taiwan Weeks” as a strategic platform for international engagement, fostering connections across talent development, financial innovation, and policy collaboration. By uniting local and global stakeholders, the event aims to catalyze cross-border investment partnerships, strengthen industry-academia cooperation, and generate actionable policy proposals through meaningful dialogue and knowledge sharing.

Key events include: