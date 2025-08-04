TDengine Releases IDMP, Revolutionizing How Industrial Data Is Consumed

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TDengine announced today the release of TDengine IDMP, an AI-native industrial data management platform that signifies a paradigm shift in industrial data consumption. With TDengine IDMP, industrial enterprises gain access to an AI agent that understands their data and provides relevant real-time business insights without prompting.

TDengine IDMP automatically detects application scenarios based on collected operational data and generates dashboards, performs real-time analysis, and monitors anomalies on its own. Key components of the industrial data management pipeline are built by AI, allowing anyone in the organization to obtain actionable insights from their data at any time. Importantly, these insights are pushed to the user by AI without requiring domain or database expertise, making data consumption more efficient and accessible.

Combined with the high-performance time-series database TDengine TSDB, TDengine IDMP forms a full-stack industrial data solution covering all parts of the data lifecycle from aggregation and storage to real-time analysis, visualization, and alerting. TDengine IDMP also provides a range of essential features including data modeling, contextualization, standardization, and event management.

“I’m proud that TDengine is the first in the world to release a platform that lets industrial users gain real-time insights without writing a single query or prompt,” said Jeff Tao, founder and CEO of TDengine. “This greatly lowers the barrier between business and data and makes high-quality analytics and reporting a possibility for everyone.”

TDengine IDMP is available immediately for download or in the fully managed TDengine Cloud as a 15-day free trial, including six built-in sample scenarios for users to test the system. Those wishing to learn more are invited to attend the release webinar on Wednesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. PDT.

About TDengine

TDengine™ is an AI-powered data platform designed for industrial applications, combining the high-performance time-series database TDengine TSDB and the AI-native data management platform TDengine IDMP.

With TDengine TSDB handling data ingestion, storage, and processing, and TDengine IDMP providing contextualization, standardization, and AI-driven analytics, TDengine enables industrial enterprises to unlock the true value of their operational data.

Learn more at tdengine.com.