The “Guizhou Model” of Digital-Real Integration: Big Data Empowers Industrial Transformation and Upgrading

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com

Guizhou, a province situated in China’s southwestern hinterlands, is advancing its high-quality development based on digital economy. From 5G smart plants to agricultural digital technologies, and then to characteristic tourism services embedded with large models, digital economy is profoundly reshaping the local industry, agriculture and cultural tourism, and promoting the digital-real integration, thereby opening up a path for industrial transformation and upgrading.

Although located deep inland with no advantage of raw material costs, the made-in-Guizhou tyres are sold to over 140 countries and regions, with overseas revenue accounting for above 40%. Addressing the weakness of high energy consumption of the traditional manufacturing sector, Guizhou Tyre Co has resolutely pushed ahead green and intelligent transformation, and implemented more than 40 solutions of the fourth industrial revolution, e.g. AI-driven design, advanced data analysis and flexible automation, so as to improve production agility and productivity. These initiatives have uplifted labor productivity by 68%, and reduced product defects and inventory by 57% and 34% respectively. Thus, Guizhou Tyre Co earned a spot on the first batch of “lighthouse factories” for 2025 released by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

At present, Guizhou Tyre is accelerating the pace of transformation, and actively advancing the stage 2 construction of the Zhazuo phase 4 project. After being put into service this year, the rooftop PV power project will produce 35GWh green electricity annually, which will reduce carbon emissions by 22,800 tons and save electricity costs up to 10 million yuan. Meanwhile, 5G technology has been deeply integrated into manufacturing. In the digital workshop, 5G-based unmanned AGVs precisely deliver materials, robotic arms complete the fabrication of a tyre bead every 25 seconds, and fully automated vulcanizing machines save 15% of energy consumption. In this July, the 2# intelligent hot production line of the engineering radial tyres branch company was launched, symbolizing a milestone of the intelligent transformation.

The “Guizhou solutions” for smart agriculture have emerged when the local mountain agriculture is empowered by science and technology. In just a few minutes, the drones of Guizhou Tianditong Technology Company are able to complete the plant protection tasks which required several hours of manual labor in the past, uplifting its efficiency by over 20 times. As a breakthrough of traditional spraying methods, such technology has realized targeted seeding, fertilization and transportation of supplies, and broken the bottleneck of farming on sloping fields by the terrain-following flight algorithm.

The progression of smart agriculture depends on the industry-academia-research integration. Jointly established by Guizhou University, Guizhou Institute of Agricultural Mechanization, and Guizhou Aerospace Smart Agriculture Co., Ltd., the Guizhou key laboratory of mountain intelligent agricultural mechanization is the unique R&D platform dedicated for agricultural mechanization in hilly and mountainous areas in this province, addressing the dilemma of “no suitable machinery available”. At present, the “unmanned rice farm” in Jianhe County has achieved unattended operation for the whole process; the Rosa roxbunghi harvester records a picking rate of 94.42%, up tenfold compared to manual picking; the intelligent irrigation system has been rolled out in more than 500,000 mu of farmlands, saving water consumption by over 30%. Guizhou Aerospace Smart Agriculture’s innovative technologies and services have so far covered more than 20 provinces and autonomous regions across China, and the cumulative application area totals over 3 million mu. The company also actively explores the international market and exports the “Guizhou solutions”.

Digital technology has also reshaped the province’s culture and tourism service pattern and experience. The upgraded “One-Code Tour Guizhou” 3.0 version in this April, the provincial smart tourism portal platform, attaches great importance to user experience and service efficiency, and offers three innovative functions of “one entry for reservation of province-wide discounted admission tickets”, a new version of App and “Huang Xiao Xi“, an AI tourism model, heralding a new epoch of smart tourism in Guizhou.

Service inclusiveness and efficiency revolution are the core values of platform upgrading. The newly launched certification channel for concessionary tourists like teachers and students in April has cumulatively served 600,000+ people. The “Guizhou travel agency certification channel for concessionary tourists” was recently launched in July that authorized travel agencies can complete online certification, reservation and verification of group tourists, which are expected to save over 70% of labor and time costs.

Upholding the principles of “data aggregation, industry promotion, efficient management, targeted marketing and tailor-made service”, the platform has integrated tourism resources and empowered various scenic areas to develop their own business ecology and distribution systems, which contribute to the quantitative increment and efficiency improvement of the tourism industry, and precisely meet the needs of tourists for convenience, customization and immersive experiences.