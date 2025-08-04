The St. Regis Macao’s Signature Restaurant – The Manor Unveils a New Chapter Embark on a Culinary Voyage to the Mediterranean

MACAO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The St. Regis Macao is delighted to announce the reimagining of its signature dining venue, The Manor, with a vibrant new Mediterranean concept on August 1st. This culinary transformation brings a diverse and refined new menu to Macao’s dynamic dining scene helmed by Executive Sous Chef, Michele Dell‘Aquila, seamlessly blending the St. Regis legacy of timeless elegance with the bright flavors and convivial culture of the Mediterranean coast.



The new concept celebrates the natural affinity between Mediterranean cuisine and Macao’s own multicultural gastronomic heritage. Both are shaped by centuries of cultural exchange and global influence, resulting in a shared culinary philosophy that honors tradition, embraces diversity, and celebrates honest ingredients.

At The Manor, this dialogue across cultures and continents is brought to life through a meticulously curated menu. Drawing inspiration from the culinary traditions of Spain, Italy, Greece, and the South of France, Chef Michele focuses on premium ingredients and authentic techniques to deliver a full-spectrum Mediterranean dining experience—from vibrant appetizers to hearty mains and elegant desserts.

Greek Style Grilled Octopus: A delicate Mediterranean preparation featuring tender grilled octopus served with roasted potatoes, Pequinillo peppers, Kalamata olives, and oregano – a tribute to the balanced, sun-kissed flavors of Greece and Spain.

Piri-Piri Prawn: Inspired by the maritime spice routes of the Portuguese Age of Discovery, this dish blends prawns with garlic, herbs, lemon, and a bold piri-piri chili sauce.

Grilled Spring Chicken: Marinated with rosemary, the chicken is roasted to perfection and served with green salad and heirloom carrots – a harmony of herbaceous brightness and wood-fired depth.

Seafood Risotto: A luxurious saffron-and-tomato-based risotto enriched with prawns, squid, and mussels, offering a layered, savory Mediterranean flavor profile.

Violet Horizon: A visually striking cocktail blending butterfly pea flower, violet liqueur, and Bombay gin, dusted with edible gold for a sunset-glow finish.

Marseille Mistral: A bold, aromatic mix of seaweed-infused whisky, Amaro, citrus, chili, and lemongrass syrup – reminiscent of a stroll through a Provençal spice market.

Executive Sous Chef Michele Dell‘Aquila shared, “With the introduction of the new concept, we hope to bring the warmth, heritage, and human connection of the Mediterranean straight to every guest’s table here in Macao.”

Guests can choose from à la carte options or a specially curated tasting menu. Whether for business dining, romantic evenings, or celebratory gatherings, The Manor promises a sophisticated yet soulful experience where timeless ambiance, cultural richness, and culinary artistry converge to create unforgettable moments.

For more information about dining offers at The Manor, please visit www.themanormacao.com, or contact +853 2882 8898 or email diningreservations.macao@stregis.com.

The St. Regis Macao is the most prestigious address on the Cotai Strip. The hotel offers 400 exquisitely styled and lavishly appointed guestrooms and features The Manor, where elevates Mediterranean dining in Macau with Executive Sous Chef Michele Dell‘ Aquila’s refined cuisine – artisanal seafood, grilled specialties, and crafted cocktails, as well as The St. Regis Bar, an inviting retreat showcasing the full St. Regis Bloody Mary World Collection, including The St. Regis Macao original recipe –Maria do Leste (Mary of the East). The Spa at The St. Regis Macao, on the 38th floor, is Macao’s highest spa, boasting sweeping views of the stunning Cotai Strip and offers a rare retreat, a sensorial escape honoring the art of decadence. For meetings and events, the regal, 628-square meter Astor Ballroom is perfect for gala celebrations, distinguished corporate events or momentous weddings. For more information, please visit: www.stregismacao.com or follow The St. Regis Macao on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat@stregismacao.