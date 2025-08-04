Xuan Wu Cloud partners with Rainbow Digital to build Smart CRM

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the face of rapid digital and intelligent transformation in the retail industry, the smart retail model that integrates online and offline channels has emerged as the core of competition. According to an authoritative organization, the scale of China’s smart retail market will exceed one trillion yuan in 2025.

Rainbow Digital Commercial Co., Ltd.(stock code: 002419) is a domestic leader in smart retail industry. It took the lead and officially signed a contract with Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited (stock code: 2392.HK) for the smart U customer product. The aim of this partnership is to start the construction of smart CRM for the B-end customer groups, and this will drive innovation in customer management in the retail industry with AI technology.

According to the information provided, Rainbow Digital was founded in 1984, is a state-owned listed company, and has been selected as one of the “Top 100 Chinese Chain Enterprises” for many consecutive years. The company’s business model is centered on partnerships with department stores, shopping centers, and supermarkets, and it has established a multi-brand matrix of “Tianhong,” “Junshang,” and “sp@ce.”

In 2012, Rainbow Digital pioneered the digitalization process by capitalizing on the surge in mobile Internet usage. The company implemented three core business strategies: digitization, experiential marketing, and supply chain optimization. Notably, it prioritized the development of a cutting-edge smart retail business model, seamlessly integrating online and offline channels. At present, it has established a “to store + to home” convergence retail model, covering clients’ all stores, channels and entire business cycle ,and promoting the output of technical services. As a result, it has become a leading company in technology retail industry.

In the context of the overall growth of the retail sector and the strategic advancement of “Technology Enabling Entity Business,” Rainbow Digital recognizes the urgent need to accelerate the digital and intellectual transformation of marketing. This collaboration will utilize Xuan Wu Cloud’s intelligent smart U customer products, integrating OA, ERP, finance, and other systems, to further assist Rainbow Digital in establishing a marketing management center that encompasses the “headquarter-region-store” model.

Based on Rainbow Digital’s practical business development demand, the co-built CRM system is centered on the sales process, encompassing the entire lifecycle from lead generation to payment, with a focus on system synergy, data integration, and flexibility.

Specifically speaking, in terms of customer and opportunity management, the customer management includes maintaining customer information, checking for duplicates, handover, scoring, public pool management, contact management and checking business information; the lead management involves leads registration, allocation, conversion, closing and the public pool mechanism; while the opportunity management involves maintaining opportunities, progressing stages, analyzing the decision-making process, tracking competitive information and collecting contracts.

Regarding the sales process support, the marketing activity encompasses activity planning, audit, execution tracking, and lead collection, while also monitoring the landing situation throughout the process; The quotation and contract management includes quotation maintenance, audit, print template management, as well as the entire process of contract drafting, approval, and archiving; The bidding process includes bidding application, progress management, cost registration, point checking and inspection, and result feedback. This comprehensive approach enables Rainbow Digital to accurately understand the entire bidding process and enhance the competitiveness of winning bids.

In the competition of brick-and-mortar retailers in China, the CRM system serves as the “nerve center” that connects users, goods, and services. Xuan Wu Cloud CRM’s technical accumulation and scenario capability in the field of intelligent retailing is highly compatible with Rainbow Digital’s digital and intelligence strategy and business development requirements. This collaboration represents more than a mere system upgrade; it is a strategic initiative that underscores the company’s commitment on customers, with its “four-in-one” platform layout including omni-channel, multi-industry, 2B+2C, and retail + digital economy strategies.