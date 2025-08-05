Airport Dimensions opens new lounge proposition in Makassar, Indonesia, breaking new ground in partnership with Blue Sky Lounge

MAKASSAR, Indonesia, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In conjunction with partner Blue Sky Lounge, Airport Dimensions has unveiled its newest lounge Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in Indonesia. The opening of this new lounge marks the first milestone following a strategic investment in Blue Sky Group’s subsidiary PT Bumi Liputan Angkasa, announced in March. This expansion into Indonesia sees Airport Dimensions bringing its world-class expertise and market-leading capabilities to a new region. It joins a network of over 80 airport lounges and experiences, further enhancing airport hospitality offerings and elevating the overall passenger experience worldwide. As the 17th lounge in its growing Asia-Pacific network, this opening reflects the accelerating demand for premium airport services in high-growth markets and the company’s ongoing strategic expansion across the region.

Blue Sky Premier Lounge Makassar responds to the rise in passenger traffic at Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport, now exceeding one million travellers per month, and the city’s rapid emergence as a dynamic metropolitan hub in Eastern Indonesia. Designed with both comfort and sophistication in mind, the space reflects Makassar’s growing status as a centre of air travel, business, and tourism.

Located within the domestic terminal of Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport and with a prime position next to security and only minutes from the gate, the lounge offers comfort and convenience at the heart of the terminal. With 500 square meters of space and seating for up to 137 guests, passengers can relax in a thoughtfully designed space that combines sleek modern style with authentic regional character.

Blue Sky Premier Lounge Makassar is purposefully designed to showcase the essence of local culture and identity. Rooted in Indonesia’s rich heritage, the lounge features locally crafted Batik motifs, design elements that echo Makassar’s history as a coastal port city and was brought to life in close collaboration with local suppliers from concept to construction.

The menu, crafted with extensive market knowledge, features locally inspired dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. Food-loving travellers can look forward to all-you-can-eat buffet-style dining, featuring Blue Sky’s much-loved signature Mantau recipe. Each day, a rotating selection of regional favourites will be on offer, including Coto Makassar, Pisang Ijo, I-ta Suki’s steamboat specialty noodles and other local delicacies. A variety of live-cooked dishes that bring culinary experience to life are also available throughout the day. A dedicated coffee corner invites coffee enthusiasts to enjoy Ippolito, Blue Sky’s signature in-house coffee brand, locally roasted and widely celebrated for its rich flavour. Guests can also enjoy a selection of cold-pressed juices from the Healthy Corner, unlimited Le Minerale premium water and soft drinks.

With a thoughtfully designed end-to-end service, the lounge redefines the traditional airport experience, offering comfort and care that begins well before guests step inside the lounge. From dedicated ambassadors positioned throughout the terminal to assist with check-in to a seamless buggy service transporting guests from lounge to gate at the Drop Zone, every element of the lounge has been curated to elevate convenience and deliver an integrated travel experience that feels both effortless and exceptional.

For guests needing to catch up on work before their flight, the lounge offers two dedicated productivity zones equipped with high-speed WiFi to keep travellers connected. Those looking to freshen up can take advantage of well-appointed showers and restrooms.

A key highlight is the VIP private rooms, which provide an elevated level of privacy and comfort, complete with plush seating and refreshments for an additional fee. To accommodate the diverse needs of travellers, the lounge also features separate prayer rooms for men and women, offering a quiet space for reflection and worship. For families traveling with young children, a nursery room is also available, offering a comfortable and private space for families.

The lounge also includes a spacious dedicated smoking wing with Honeywell air purification systems ensuring air quality remains uncompromised throughout the lounge.

Errol McGlothan, President of Airport Dimensions, EMEA & APAC commented: “The launch of the Blue Sky Premier Lounge underscores Airport Dimensions’ commitment to expanding our footprint across Asia-Pacific and applying our global expertise to deliver premium travel experiences in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. This opening represents not just the expansion of our lounge network, but the strength of collaboration between two industry leaders. We’re proud to have partnered with Blue Sky Group, a market leader in airport hospitality in Indonesia, to bring this vision to life. Together, we’ve developed a space that meets the rising demand for tourism and premium travel in Indonesia, while setting a new standard for airport lounges in the region. We look forward to our partnership with Blue Sky going from strength to strength, as demonstrated by this exciting launch.”

Comment from Linan Kurniahu, CEO of Blue Sky Group: “We are excited to partner with Airport Dimensions to open the Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport. This lounge combines world-class comfort with local culture, offering travellers a premium experience in one of Indonesia’s fastest-growing cities.

At Blue Sky Group, we are committed to enhancing airport hospitality and supporting Indonesia’s growing travel industry. We look forward to welcoming guests and continuing to raise the standard of airport lounges across the country.”

Accessing the lounge

Blue Sky Premier Lounge Makassar is open to all passengers, regardless of airline or ticket class, offering a premium experience for every traveller. Members of Priority Pass, the leading airport lounge and travel experiences programme, and LoungeKey cardholders can enjoy this brand new lounge. Access is also available through pre-booking via a reservation hotline, on-the-spot purchase on the day of travel, or through member partnership programmes (subject to availability).

Entry to Blue Sky Premier Lounge Makassar is priced at IDR 195,000 per person, with special promotional offers available during the grand opening.

Blue Sky Premier Lounge builds on the momentum of Airport Dimensions’ commitment to meet the growing demand for premium travel experiences across key global aviation hubs, and ongoing strategic expansion. The launch of the new lounge marks the eighth addition since December, following closely on the heels of No1 Lounge at Jersey Airport; No1 Lounge, Clubrooms and My Lounge at London Heathrow Airport; The Club and Sleepover at Lima Airport; and Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Philadelphia Airport and San Diego Airport. With each new space, Airport Dimensions brings its global expertise and operational excellence to high-growth markets, meeting the increase in traveller demand and airport traffic worldwide.

Notes to Editor

About Airport Dimensions

Airport Dimensions believes that journeys should be better for the traveller and more profitable to the airport. That’s why the company continuously seeks ways to open new aspects of customer engagement – using a mix of enriching physical experiences and innovative digital services. Airport Dimensions aims to improve the traveller experience at each turn – from comfortable lounges to restful sleep pods, and convenient food ordering to contactless collection of duty free – all while helping airports maximise non-aeronautical revenue opportunities, retain airlines, and become more competitive.

Airport Dimensions operates 87 airport lounges and experiences, including those in development, located across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Across the network, Airport Dimensions partners with over 50 airports and multiple airline partners to deliver award-winning hospitality experiences to millions of travellers. Most recently, Kyra Lounge was voted Asia Pacific Lounge of the Year 2025 by Priority Pass Members, The Club SFO named Best New Passenger Experience 2025 by ACI, Best Lounge Experience 2025 by Airport Experience News, and Best Independent Lounge 2024 by Business Traveler. Club Aspire at LHR was recognized as the World’s Leading Airport Lounge 2024 at the World Travel Awards, while the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at LGA received a Gold award for Overall Airport Lounge at the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards 2024.

Airport Dimensions is a Collinson company.

About Blue Sky Lounge

Blue Sky Lounge, a subsidiary of Blue Sky Group, is a leading provider of premium airport hospitality, entrusted in more than 11 airports across Indonesia since 2003 to manage Premier and Executive Lounges. Designed to offer a seamless blend of comfort, convenience, and top-tier service, our lounges provide travellers with a tranquil experience prior to their flight from the busy terminal environment.

As the leading lounge provider in Indonesia, Blue Sky Lounge upholds the highest standards of customer service and operational excellence by delivering an elevated travel experience through personalised service such as assisted check-in, airside pickup, and buggy service, and world-class amenities such as shower room, nursery room, prayer room, reflexology room, smoking room, VIP rooms, co-working stations, and many more. Whether for work, rest, or refreshment, Blue Sky Lounge is dedicated to redefining airport comfort for travellers nationwide.

Blue Sky Lounge is the first domestic CIP lounge provider in Indonesia which has ISO Certification 9001:2015 Management of Hotel Activities and Airport Executive Lounge Service from United Register Registrar of Systems United Kingdom.