DFI Teams Up with Technology Partners to Deliver ESG-Driven AI Solutions and Rugged Edge Systems for Mission-Critical Applications at Automation Expo 2025

TAIPEI, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DFI, a global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, will present its latest AI-powered and application-driven embedded platforms at Automation Expo 2025 from August 11–14 at Booth E16-E17, Hall 6, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Engineered for mission-critical tasks and extreme environments, these innovations are tailored to the evolving needs of automation, transportation, medical, and defense industries.

According to a research report, India’s industrial PC market is projected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR (2020–2026), driven by automation, robotics, medical, transportation, and other Industry 4.0 applications. Aligned with India’s growing automation market, DFI offers Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-approved industrial systems built to meet strict requirements for quality, reliability, and safety. For harsh environments, the ECX700-ADP meets IP67/69K and MIL-STD-810G standards, offering advanced connectivity and low-latency 5G—ideal for AMR deployments in Industry 4.0 environments.

DFI’s collaboration with industrial AI partner LivNSense takes center stage with ESG-ready, AI-powered solutions. These solutions integrate DFI’s EC600-series, EC700-ASL, in-vehicle systems, and the newly launched Edge AI server with LivNSense’s VICAS AI engine for real-time safety detection at the edge. Coupled with the GreenOps platform, the solutions enable smarter, safer, more sustainable operations in mining, factory safety, and beyond.

DFI will also deliver high-performance platforms for tightly regulated sectors such as transportation, defense and medical. For transportation, DFI will showcase the EN50155-compliant UPS-IP300 for efficient and reliable railway operations, alongside rugged in-vehicle systems like the VC700-ASL—built to meet E-mark and ITxPT standards, and tested to MIL-STD-810G for vibration and shock resilience.

Within the defense sector, DFI highlights the ultra-compact QRB812 OSM with a live scouting drone demo for commercial UAVs applications, along with the COM-HPC RPS9HC, designed for extreme field use. Across medical applications, DFI introduces IEC 60601-compliant AI servers and medical-grade panel PCs for diagnostics, monitoring, and edge-based imaging.

To support diverse AI workloads, DFI will also present the EC700-ADN with DEEPX NPU for low-latency inference and hybrid x86- and ARM-based platforms X6-MTH-ORN / X6-ORN—also featured at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion (Hall 6, I2-J2).

