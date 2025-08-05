Dr.Thomas Zhu Publishes in China Forex: Digital Assets to Support Hong Kong’s International Financial Center

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AlloyX Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Thomas Zhu has published an English bylined article, “Review and Outlook: Hong Kong Web 3.0 Ambition,” in the English-language quarterly of China Forex, run by the Forex Research Center of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). In the piece, Dr. Zhu argues that by continuously refining its regulatory framework and advancing product innovation—while leveraging its unique status as an international financial center—Hong Kong is poised to lead the next wave of fintech and financial transformation. He contends that Hong Kong is well placed to present a “Hong Kong model” that successfully integrates a traditional international financial center with the digital-asset frontier.

Founded in 1993, China Forex is a semimonthly magazine administered by SAFE and sponsored by SAFE’s Forex Research Center. Upholding the ethos of exclusive reporting and unique insights, it covers major initiatives and policy changes in foreign-exchange management, provides timely analysis of key market events, and examines important financial issues and solutions. Positioned as policy-oriented, academic, professional, and accessible, the magazine promotes foreign-exchange policy communication and public guidance while serving market participants.

AlloyX Limited is a technology company that specializes in global stablecoin payments and asset tokenization, merging traditional banking with blockchain services. Backed by notable investors, AlloyX aims to become the world’s leading and Asia’s largest stablecoin service provider. The platform offers secure fiat-to-stablecoin solutions, embedded wallet services, and infrastructure for payments, custody, settlement, investment, and asset tokenization across various blockchains.