Sanyou Bio Wins the “2025 Best Customer Satisfaction CRO Award”

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated 7th China Bio Innovation Expo was recently held in grand fashion in Suzhou. At the awards ceremony on August 1, Sanyou Bio was honored with the “2025 Best Customer Satisfaction CRO Award” in recognition of its deep expertise and outstanding performance in the field of preclinical research for new drug development. This prestigious award not only reflects the industry’s high regard for Sanyou Bio’s overall capabilities, but also serves as strong validation of the company’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation in biopharmaceutical R&D.

Winning the “2025 Best Customer Satisfaction CRO Award” award is a testament to Sanyou Bio’s past achievements and a powerful motivation for future growth. We sincerely thank our peers and partners across the industry for their continued trust and support. Sanyou Bio will remain true to its mission and continue forging ahead, striving for new milestones on the path of biopharmaceutical innovation.

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a cutting-edge antibody drug discovery and development company, featured by its super-trillion antibody library and its capability of both AI and wet-lab R&D platforms, with the mission of “making innovative biologics R&D easy for clients worldwide.”

Focusing on its intelligent super-trillion antibody library, Sanyou has built a world-leading, integrated and intelligent R&D platform for preclinical development of innovative biologics that seamlessly combines in silico and wet-lab capabilities. The company accelerates global new drug discovery and target research through four dimensions: new drug discovery, preclinical research, AI-driven drug development, and frontier scientific research.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has subsidiaries in the United States, Europe, and other regions, with over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP-compliant facilities in operation or under development.

Sanyou offers its clients and partners a comprehensive “4C” service solution set that includes CRO, CDO, CPO (Collaborative Project Organization), and CRS (Core Reagent Solution) services. The company has established a global marketing network and formed strong partnerships with more than 1,200 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. It has successfully completed over 1,200 projects related to new drug discovery and development, more than 50 collaborative R&D projects, with 9 projects having completed IND submission.

Sanyou has been recognized as a National High-tech Enterprise, a Shanghai “Specialized and Innovative” Enterprise, a Shanghai “Little Giant” Enterprise, and a “Zhangjiang Star” Enterprise in Shanghai.