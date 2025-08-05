SatSure and KALRO Partner to Leverage Satellite Data for Agricultural Transformation in Kenya

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SatSure Analytics India Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading Earth Observation (EO) data refinery platforms, has partnered with Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) to revolutionize agricultural productivity and resilience in Kenya through the use of advanced satellite data and analytics.



SatSure partners with Kenya Agricultural & Livestock Research Organization to transform the agricultural landscape with Earth Intelligence.

This strategic collaboration aims to integrate SatSure’s expertise in Earth observation and artificial intelligence with KALRO’s extensive research capabilities to drive data-driven decision-making in the agriculture sector. The partnership will focus on leveraging satellite imagery, remote sensing, and advanced analytics to provide actionable insights for crop monitoring, yield forecasting, soil health assessment, and climate resilience strategies.

Speaking on the partnership, Dhruva Rajan, Chief Revenue Officer at SatSure, stated,

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with KALRO in bringing cutting-edge geospatial intelligence to Kenya’s agricultural landscape. This strategic partnership marks a significant step toward enabling data-driven policymaking, strengthening food security, and empowering smallholder farmers with near real-time insights into crop health, weather variability, and sustainable practices.”

KALRO, a premier institution in agricultural research, is committed to improving agricultural productivity and sustainability in Kenya. Salim Kinyimu, ICT Director at KALRO, commented, “Our partnership with SatSure aligns with our vision of integrating technology into agricultural research and extension services. By harnessing satellite-based analytics, we can better understand climate impacts, optimize resource utilization, and empower farmers with precise, timely information.”

Paving the Way for Innovation

The MoU between SatSure and KALRO will pave the way for pilot projects, joint research initiatives, and the development of digital tools that support agricultural stakeholders, including government agencies, agribusinesses, and farmers.

By combining SatSure’s geospatial intelligence capabilities with KALRO’s on-ground expertise, the collaboration is set to enhance Kenya’s agricultural resilience and contribute to the country’s food security goals.

About SatSure

SatSure is one of the world’s leading Earth Intelligence companies, delivering analytics-ready data products that enable contextual, industry-specific Earth Observation (EO) solutions at a global scale.

It is an end-to-end EO data refinery platform—transforming EO data into decision intelligence—designed to address global challenges across sectors such as Agriculture, Banking, Aviation, Utilities and Critical Infrastructure, and Natural Resources, including Water and Forestry.

About KALRO

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) is a premier research institution dedicated to enhancing agricultural productivity and rural development in Kenya. KALRO conducts cutting-edge research in crop sciences, livestock management, and sustainable farming practices to support the country’s agricultural sector.

Photo: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/karlo_x_satsure.jpg

Logo: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/satsure_logo.jpg