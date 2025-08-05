TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From September 17-19, 2025, the premier renewable energy exhibition returns at Makuhari Messe in Japan. Organised by RX Japan, this trade show will showcase innovative renewable energy solutions as the global drive towards carbon neutrality by 2050. This three-day event unites industry professionals, leaders, and stakeholders to explore cutting-edge technologies in hydrogen, fuel cells, solar power, wind energy, rechargeable batteries, smart grids, and biomass.



Smart Energy Week [September Edition] will open on September 17 in Japan. Connect with global leaders and explore smart energy solutions.

Exhibition Overview

Exhibition Dates: September 17–19, 2025

Venue: Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan

Organizer: RX Japan Ltd. – Japan’s leading trade show organizer

Exhibition Scale

Exhibitors: 500 companies / Visitors: 42,000 / Speakers: 100 / Exhibition Area: 33,750m2

*Figures are projected and include co-located shows.

Unveiling Innovation Across Specialised Renewable Energy Exhibitions

SMART ENERGY WEEK [September] 2025 features a wide range of specialised shows aimed at advancing renewable energy and fostering industry collaboration. Notable exhibitions include H2 & FC Expo, the world’s largest exhibition for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies—showcasing solutions for production, transportation, storage, and usage.

Another standout is PV Expo, Japan’s leading solar technology exhibition, showcasing next-generation solar cells and solutions for solar power plants.

A premier exhibition for rechargeable batteries, showcasing materials and devices for development and production—Battery Japan is your one-stop destination that champions innovation, advancing renewable energy and electronic vehicles (EVs).

Smart Grid Expo features a dedicated area for energy distribution solutions such as VPPs, energy management systems, and EV integration.

Co-organised by the Japan Wind Power Association, Wind Expo promotes the wind energy industry by presenting solutions for turbines to offshore technologies and supporting wind farm construction, maintenance, and operation.

Lastly, visitors can also explore the new CCUS Expo, which highlights innovative methodologies in CO₂ separation, recovery, and storage, along with developments in methanation and synthetic fuel technologies.

Showcasing the Future of Clean Energy Innovation

Explore groundbreaking advancements in renewable energy with the following specialised exhibit areas that spotlight emerging trends and critical technologies.

Fusion Power World brings together global experts and innovative ideas to advance fusion technology as a viable solution to the world’s energy challenges.

brings together global experts and innovative ideas to advance fusion technology as a viable solution to the world’s energy challenges. BIPV World highlights groundbreaking advancements in building-integrated photovoltaics, showcasing systems that seamlessly integrate solar power into structural designs.

highlights groundbreaking advancements in building-integrated photovoltaics, showcasing systems that seamlessly integrate solar power into structural designs. Floating Offshore Wind World focuses on the progress of floating wind turbines, offering exhibitions and conferences dedicated to this pioneering renewable energy approach.

focuses on the progress of floating wind turbines, offering exhibitions and conferences dedicated to this pioneering renewable energy approach. ESS – Energy Storage System – World, held at the SMART GRID EXPO, emphasises the role of energy storage systems in transforming next-generation power solutions.

Why Visit SMART ENERGY WEEK [September] 2025?

Visitor registration is free, and attendees will have full access to all exhibition areas, enabling meaningful connections and fresh insights. Highlights include the Decarbonisation Expo, which showcases industrial carbon reduction solutions, and the Circular Economy Expo, focusing on sustainable business models to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The show’s February edition featured key industry players, including Tanaka Global’s CEO Nobuo Tanaka and Sadanori Ito of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The event attracted an overwhelming number of attendees with *1,492 exhibitors, *68,840 visitors, and *195 conference lectures (including concurrent show figures).

To explore the full programme and registration details, visit the official website: SMART ENERGY WEEK [September] | RX Japan Ltd.

