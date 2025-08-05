TSH Biopharm Honored for Social Empowerment and Green Leadership at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2025

BANGKOK, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TSH Biopharm Corporation Ltd. has been recognized with dual honors at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2025, receiving accolades for the Green Leadership and Social Empowerment categories. The awards reflect the company’s growing influence as a purpose-driven pharmaceutical firm that integrates sustainability and human well-being into its corporate DNA.

TSH Biopharm’s Green Leadership accolade celebrates its signature initiative, “Sowing with Heart,” which redefines the connection between health and the environment. In a pioneering effort, the company partnered with organic farmers in Miaoli’s Formosan leopard cat conservation area, supporting pesticide-free rice cultivation. The harvested rice is transformed into thoughtfully crafted gift sets—ranging from fermented rice beverages to eco-friendly soap products—whose proceeds are donated in full to elder care organizations. By uniting biodiversity protection, local farming, and public health, TSH Biopharm demonstrates that environmental stewardship can be deeply human at its core.

Equally impactful is the company’s award-winning “Empowered Journeys” initiative, which earned it recognition for Social Empowerment. Launched in collaboration with the Old Five Old Foundation, the program operates mobile grocery trucks that serve isolated seniors in Taiwan’s rural regions. Unlike traditional charity models, this service restores autonomy by allowing elders to choose their own supplies. With TSH Biopharm employees volunteering as delivery companions, the initiative extends beyond material support, offering emotional connection and dignity to the elderly—an approach that reshapes how businesses engage with aging populations.

The success of both programs highlights TSH Biopharm’s long-standing commitment to values-driven leadership. Its environmental project rejuvenates fallow land and raises public awareness about endangered species, while its social initiative brings healthcare philosophy into daily life, affirming that true wellness can flourish with community support.

As TSH Biopharm continues to evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission: to build a future where healthcare is not only about treatment, but also about creating harmony between people and the planet.

