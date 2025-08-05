ULTRALOQ Makes First Apple Home Key-Compatible Smart Lock

Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key Smart Deadbolt Now Available for Purchase at ULTRALOQ.com

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings (a global leader in AIoT solutions), today announced the general availability of ULTRALOQ’s first lock compatible with Apple Home Key, Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key .



Works With Apple Home Key

Engineered for Apple Home™ users, Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key offers fast, secure, and key-free access right from your wrist or phone. With native support for Apple Home Key, simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock your door—no app or keypad required.

Key Features of Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key:

Apple Home Key Support : Unlock your door with a simple tap using your iPhone or Apple Watch. Also supports Siri voice commands and Apple Home app control.

: Unlock your door with a simple tap using your iPhone or Apple Watch. Also supports Siri voice commands and Apple Home app control. Android NFC and Key Fob Compatible : Fast and secure unlocking with Android NFC-enabled smartphones or an ULTRALOQ key fob.

: Fast and secure unlocking with Android NFC-enabled smartphones or an ULTRALOQ key fob. Hands Free Auto Unlock: Hands full? This lock automatically unlocks as it senses your approach and then automatically locks the door via BLE behind you.

Hands full? This lock automatically unlocks as it senses your approach and then automatically locks the door via BLE behind you. Remote WiFi Control, No Hubs Necessary: Let someone in remotely with the Apple Home app or U home app or grant them scheduled access–without needing a hub.

Let someone in remotely with the Apple Home app or U home app or grant them scheduled access–without needing a hub. Multi-Platform Compatibility: Works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, Smart Things, and IFTTT for extended smart home integration.

Works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, Smart Things, and IFTTT for extended smart home integration. Long Battery Life : Our advanced energy-efficient chip architecture provides extended battery life of up to one year.

: Our advanced energy-efficient chip architecture provides extended battery life of up to one year. Weather-Resistant and BHMA Certified: The IP65 rating shields against water and dust. ANSI Grade 2 means commercial-level security and durability.

“Our product strategy is rooted in delivering both convenience and security,” said Raj Sundar, Senior Product Director at Xthings. “With Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key, we’re not just launching our first lock with Apple Home Key support, we’re answering the call from Apple Home users who expect a fast, secure, and truly native unlocking experience. This launch reaffirms Xthings’ commitment to designing innovative solutions that fit naturally into the smart homes and daily lives of our customers.”

Pricing & Availability

Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key is now available for purchase at ultraloq.com , Amazon, and the new tm:rw flagship store in New York for $199.99 MSRP.

To learn more or to find the smart lock that fits your smart home ecosystem, visit ultraloq.com .

About ULTRALOQ

