HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DeerRun has recently introduced two new treadmill models to its growing portfolio of fitness equipment: the Z20 Suitcase Treadmill, a Muse Design Gold Award winner, and the X20, a high-performance treadmill featuring a 15% auto incline and DeerRun’s first full-length running deck.



DeerRun Debuts 2 New Life-Changing Treadmills Designed to Transform Everyday Wellness

To premiere these products, DeerRun recently partnered with digital agency, Outlandish, to hold a special event where content creators and dedicated fitness individuals alike could get together and test out these game-changing products themselves.

During the new product launch, NBC, one of the three major broadcasting and television networks in the United States, also came to the scene and interviewed visitors. The interviewer said that the Z20 foldable treadmill released by DeerRun makes fitness more accessible, and the incline adjustment function of the X20 product allows users to have more usage experience.

DeerRun is a fitness brand focused on helping people transform and redefine their relationship with fitness. According to Kenan Heppe, the brand’s official spokesperson, “Our founder, Kevin, started the company after overcoming anxiety through running. That experience inspired our mission to help others meet a better version of themselves.”

And people can do so using the PitPat App. PitPat is like a fitness gaming platform where it connects to the treadmills and lets users compete in live races, challenge their friends, and track their progress in real time.

In an exclusive interview with one of DeerRun’s and PitPat’s most loyal users, Mrs. Kiki, she shares, “Being invested with DeerRun is easy because the products are accessible. It makes it so that I can go from one activity to another. I love being able to set it up quickly, use it for as long as I want to use it, and put it away. It makes things consistent. It makes things fun.”

Not to mention, DeerRun truly is for everyone. This fitness brand is proudly reshaping what it means to move together. In a space where wellness often feels like a solo pursuit while balancing between Zoom meetings, school pickups, and after-hours exhaustion, this fitness brand offers a rare alternative where movement makes room for everyone.

Mrs. Kiki also added, “I got a treadmill for my husband so we could run together. My entire garage is a gym now. It’s like a DeerRun studio in my house. My kids get involved and we all go run and workout together… We’re all listening to music together, hanging out as a family, and doing wellness stuff. It’s so much better than sitting around watching TV.”

It’s built for the real rhythms of modern life. For the working professional who needs efficient, high-impact workouts without sacrificing recovery. For the working mother balancing deadlines and dinner, whose health has too long lived at the bottom of her to-do list. For families seeking more than screen time and craving connection, shared energy, and healthy rituals that bring them closer rather than pull them apart.

DeerRun is definitely a brand that is making fitness not only accessible and enjoyable, but meaningful for everyone. So now is the time to choose your health and experience the future of fitness. Your future self will thank you. Users can purchase the new Z20 suitcase and X20 Advance Treadmill on presale right now!