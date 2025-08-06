GACB Sathorn Experience Center & GAC Thailand Battery Service Center Officially Open

BANGKOK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On June 25, 2025, the grand opening ceremony of GACB Sathorn Experience Center & GAC Thailand Battery Service Center was held in the Sathorn district of Bangkok. As GAC’s first flagship store in Southeast Asia, the opening of GACB Sathorn Experience Center elevates the consumer service experience in Thailand and marks the successful implementation of GAC’s “Sales + Energy Services” dual-track strategy in the region. Representatives from the Thai government and major Thai media outlets attended and witnessed this historic moment.

GAC Thailand Flagship Showroom Opens, Boosting Southeast Asia Strategy

The day before the opening ceremony, GAC launched the upgraded global premium compact model, the AION UT, in Thailand as a gesture of appreciation to local consumers. Regarded as one of the most prominent models in Thailand’s electric vehicle segment, the AION UT secured over 4,500 orders during this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show. With its stylish design, cutting-edge technology, and high-standard quality, it offers a refined and forward-looking electric mobility experience tailored for young drivers and urban commuters across Thailand.

The establishment of the GACB Sathorn is also a practical implementation of the “One GAC 2.0” strategy. Wei Haigang stated: “The official launch of GACB Sathorn and GAC Thailand Battery Service Center provides a replicable and scalable overseas expansion model of ‘One GAC 2.0’—the ‘Thailand Model’ that integrates products, intelligent manufacturing, channels, services, energy ecosystems, and mobility systems.” This model demonstrates GAC’s comprehensive capability in full-industry-chain ecosystem globalization and will serve as a key reference and benchmark for expanding across Southeast Asia and global markets.

The launch of GACB Sathorn and GAC Thailand Battery Service Center demonstrates GAC Business’ successful move beyond traditional automakers’ “single-product export model.” Through the full-chain R&D, manufacturing, and energy services, GAC is actively building a “In Local, For local” sustainable ecosystem. Moving Forward, GAC will develop the Thailand business store 1 into a model store for Thailand and Southeast Asia. Leveraging this important foothold, GAC will further expand its market layout in Southeast Asia, establishing a benchmark market with significant demonstration value.