ICH Group Anchors Key SGX Group IPOs; Bullish on Singapore’s Small-Mid-Cap Market

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2025 – ICH Group is the key anchor investor in the recent Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) of Lum Chang Creations, Info-Tech and Goodwill Entertainment on multi-asset platform Singapore Exchange (SGX Group), a decisive move that signals renewed investor confidence following a notable drought in local listings from 2023-2024. This direct investment is part of the broader strategy to inject vital capital into Singapore’s high-growth small- and mid-cap companies.

Since its inception in 2000, backed by initial investments from EDB Singapore, among others, ICH has been a committed investor of local small-to-mid cap companies. Over the past 25 years, it has advised and invested in more than 200 SGX-listed companies.

Today, the ICH Group’s integrated platform – comprising ICH Asset Management, ADDX, and ICAPITAL – spans asset management, private market access, and capital advisory, serving as a one-stop solution for businesses at every stage of their capital needs journey.

With a focus on high-growth sectors such as technology, healthcare, sustainability, and consumer services, ICH and its partners have deployed over US$1 billion into Singapore and other international markets.

This has been invaluable in helping bridge local capital gaps while also attracting global investors that are committed to the long-term vision of a thriving Singapore equity market.

ICH’s distinct advantage lies in its ability to mobilise and match capital from a broad spectrum of investors, including institutional and aggregated private wealth, to early- and growth-stage enterprises that often find themselves underserved by larger financial institutions.

Track Record of Supporting Singapore’s Small- and Mid-Cap Space

ICH Group’s model is unique in its ability to combine advisory, capital raising and long-term partnership across the growth journey of a company.

This includes structuring early-stage rounds, preparing companies for IPO, and supporting post-listing strategies to sustain investor confidence and drive long-term value.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, now one of the most recognisable names on SGX, was one of ICH’s earliest success stories as the Group provided equity and strategic advice while also helping the firm navigate the niche financing channels of the shipbuilding industry.

ICH Group played a pivotal role in othe strategic spinoff of Yangzijiang Financial, a move that has unleashed significant shareholder value and positioned both entities for accelerated growth in their respective markets.

The company not only brought significant companies of size to SGX, but also attracted institutional and retail investor attention to the broader industrial and manufacturing sectors in Asia.

“In an increasingly multipolar financial landscape, Singapore stands out as a trusted hub for global capital flows, especially in the ASEAN region,” Vincent Toe, Cofounder of ICH Group and MD of ICHAM, explained.

“Our partnerships with foreign companies, coupled with our local market expertise, allow us to be an effective bridge for this inbound capital. It’s a win-win for both sides.”

Gateway for Chinese Capital and Issuers

In parallel with supporting homegrown enterprises, ICH Group has also built out its cross-border capital capabilities.

One of its strategic pillars is acting as a gateway for Chinese institutional capital into Southeast Asia, particularly through the Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) programme.

As one of the early adopters of QDLP, ICH has cultivated long-term partnerships with Chinese asset owners, fund managers and wealth platforms. This has enabled the Group to channel “sticky” capital into Singapore’s equity markets; capital that is long-term in nature and strategic.

This unique access to a differentiated investor base is becoming increasingly valuable, especially as global capital flows continue to diversify away from traditional Western centres toward Asia.

Singapore, as a politically stable, transparent and internationally recognised financial hub, is uniquely placed to benefit.

“While global markets face uncertainty, our QDLP partners see a generational growth opportunity in ASEAN’s digital and sustainable economies,”; said Vincent Toe, Co-founder of ICH Group. “They are not just deploying short-term capital; they are making strategic, long-term commitments to participate in the region’s future, and Singapore is their trusted gateway. Our unique role is to bridge their vision with high-potential local companies ready for growth.”

“Our role is to help them find the right partners, ensure regulatory alignment, and create long-term, win-win outcomes for everyone involved,” said Toe.

Beyond mobilising capital, ICH is also focused on introducing high-quality foreign companies to Singapore’s public markets.

With growing geopolitical and regulatory headwinds in other listing destinations, SGX has become an increasingly attractive platform for deep tech companies from China looking to list abroad.

The Group sees strong potential in sectors such as new energy, biotechnology, smart manufacturing, and digital services. All these are industries that are not only expanding rapidly in China but also have meaningful relevance to ASEAN’s development priorities.

“Listing in Singapore offers international issuers access to global investors, a reputable legal framework, and strong secondary market support,” said Toe.

“Our objective is to work with these companies early, prepare them for international listing requirements, and ensure their long-term success as public companies.”

About ICH Group

Founded in 2000, ICH Group is a Singapore-headquartered financial services firm with over 120 professionals across its integrated asset management (ICH Asset Management), private market (ADDX), and capital advisory (ICAPITAL) platforms. The Group specializes in supporting small- and mid-cap companies throughout their entire growth journey, from early-stage funding to IPO. It has a proven track record in facilitating cross-border investment, notably as a key partner in the Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) program.