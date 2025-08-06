LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As summer nights reach their peak, RayNeo , the forefront innovator in augmented reality (AR) technology, is thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking collaboration with portable power leader BLUETTI and Yaber , a pioneer in entertainment projectors. This strategic partnership delivers the perfect trifecta for tech-enhanced summer experiences, blending next-generation AR with reliable power and premium projection.



RayNeo Teams Up with BLUETTI and Yaber to Power Up Your Summer Nights

Whether you’re hosting a backyard movie night or escaping into a private cinematic world, this trio delivers unmatched immersion, convenience, and portability—all with an exclusive discount on all three products.

Immersive AR Experiences

The RayNeo Air 3s AR glasses transform any space into a private theater. With its expansive 201-inch virtual display and stunning micro-OLED visuals, users can enjoy movies, games, and streaming content with theater-quality immersion, completely untethered from traditional screens. With broad compatibility across 1,000+ devices (including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and Nintendo Switch), you get unparalleled flexibility whether at home or on the go.

Reliable Power Hub

BLUETTI’s latest 1kWh Elite 100 V2 Portable Power Station serves as the reliable power hub for this collaboration. Its 1,800W output and 11 versatile ports power personal entertainment with AR glasses, PCs, tablets, and gaming gear, as well as projectors for movie nights with family and friends this summer.

Shared Outdoor Cinema

For group gatherings, Yaber’s T2 Plus GTV projector delivers big-screen entertainment anywhere with its built-in battery. Combined with BLUETTI’s power solution, it extends viewing time to another 10 hours – perfect for marathon movie nights under the stars.

Why This Collaboration Matters

This partnership represents a new standard in portable entertainment. By combining RayNeo’s cutting-edge AR technology with BLUETTI’s reliable power solutions and Yaber’s premium projection capabilities, summer enthusiasts now have complete freedom to enjoy high-quality entertainment anywhere – whether seeking private immersion or shared experiences.

Celebrate Midsummer Night’s Dream with exclusive savings on the ultimate entertainment trio – enjoy up to 10% off across all three products, and follow the campaign on social media for added treats.

About RayNeo

Founded in October 2021, RayNeo is on a mission to revolutionize the lives of a billion people worldwide through AR glasses. With deep expertise in near-eye optical display design, proprietary AI algorithms, and multimodal human-computer interaction, RayNeo is the only AR company in the industry with full in-house development and mass production capabilities for core optical solutions.

About BLUETTI

As a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI offers advanced portable power solutions for outdoor living and emergency use. Trusted by over 3.5 million users in 110+ countries, BLUETTI is dedicated to cleaner energy and empowering a more independent, flexible lifestyle for modern living.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.