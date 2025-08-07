Advanced Spatial technologies appointed by GoCanvas as authorised reseller partner in ANZ and Southeast Asia

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced Spatial technologies (ASt), a premier provider of digital solutions across ANZ and Southeast Asia, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with GoCanvas, a global leader in mobile field work management software. As an authorised reseller partner for GoCanvas, ASt will deliver powerful digital form solutions to customers throughout the region, enabling companies to simplify their field operations and site inspections with access to a library of over 30,000 pre-built forms.

This collaboration represents a major step forward in ASt’s mission to bring world-class digital transformation tools to its customers in architecture, engineering, construction, field operations, and government.

GoCanvas is a mobile-first platform that empowers businesses to digitize data collection and streamline field operations. Designed for industries that depend on inspections, compliance, and real-time reporting, its cloud-based solution enables teams to capture, share, and analyse information using smartphones and tablets—eliminating paper processes and improving accuracy, efficiency, and decision-making.



L-R Mischa Avetisoff (National Business Manager) and Tai Nguyen (Managing Director)

“We’re excited to bring this innovative platform to our extensive client network across ANZ and Southeast Asia,” said Tai Nguyen, Managing Director of ASt. “Our clients are increasingly looking for intelligent, mobile-first solutions to streamline their field operations, and GoCanvas fits that need perfectly.”

Mischa Avetisoff, National Business Manager at ASt, added: “This partnership strengthens our digital solution offering and empowers our clients to eliminate paper processes, improve productivity and make better business decisions in real time.”

“ASt brings the local insight and industry reach needed to scale GoCanvas across ANZ and Southeast Asia,” said James Taylor, CEO of GoCanvas. “They share our vision of equipping the mobile workforce with tools that drive real results.

Jon Coley, SVP of Indirect Sales at GoCanvas, commented: “Partnering with ASt strengthens our expansion across ANZ and Southeast Asia. Their industry prowess and focus on digital transformation will help deliver GoCanvas solutions to businesses replacing paper-based processes with smarter, data-driven workflows.”

This partnership is effective immediately, with ASt now able to offer GoCanvas solutions to its enterprise and government clients across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

About Advanced Spatial technologies

Advanced Spatial technologies (ASt) is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, offering a wide range of products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of industries including Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Government. With over 30 years of industry expertise, ASt supports clients in enhancing operational performance through best-in-class software, hardware, training, and consulting services.

Learn more at https://advancedspatial.com.au/go-canvas

About GoCanvas



GoCanvas®, part of the Nemetschek Group, is a mobile-first platform that connects office and field teams through smart, digital workflows. Designed to replace paper processes, GoCanvas streamlines tasks like scheduling, inspections, and invoicing—helping businesses stay efficient, compliant, and focused on the work that matters. With seamless integrations, real-time collaboration, and robust field tools, GoCanvas is built to handle the demands of modern construction and beyond.

Learn more at www.gocanvas.com .

Media Contact:

Advanced Spatial technologies

Email: sales@advancedspatial.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9367 2888

Website: www.advancedspatial.com.au