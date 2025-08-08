X‑Design Tops Product Hunt with One-Click Lifestyle Product Photos

— A new AI tool that helps small Home Décor brands create realistic listing images without a studio

SYDNEY, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — X‑Design, an AI product photo editor built specifically for small online sellers, was voted #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt (August 1) and #2 Product of the Week globally — an exciting milestone for the growing product team behind it.

Built by a team of designers, developers, and product people dedicated to solving product photo creation end to end, X‑Design turns one product photo into a complete image set. It includes clean backgrounds, lifestyle settings like living rooms and bedrooms, and handheld shots that feel natural. Every image helps products stand out and sell better.Without needing a professional setup, users can generate high-quality visuals that bring warmth and authenticity to their product listings.

“We didn’t want to build just another generic image tool,” says the product lead behind X‑Design. “Our focus was narrow and intentional: help small teams create real-feeling product photos that convert quickly, consistently, and without extra equipment.”

Solving a Real Problem for Home & Lifestyle Sellers

X‑Design is built for sellers in home décor and handmade goods. Many struggle with the cost of photo shoots, but more often, they just want images that feel real and relatable. A common complaint: AI visuals often look fake or too polished to connect.

X‑Design takes a different approach by blending scene understanding, lighting estimation, and styling control to generate results that feel natural and brand-aligned, not machine-made.

According to early user feedback, the platform stands out for three key reasons:

One-click image sets

Upload a single product photo, and X‑Design AI Background generator generates a full set of listing images, including a main product shot, styled lifestyle scenes, clean white background, and even handheld views.

Choose from cozy, brand-matching environments like a “cottagecore bedroom” or “wooden countertop.” Products are placed naturally in the space, without any pasted-on look or fake lighting.

Background remover, photo enhancer, background generator, object remover are all built in, so there’s no need to jump between tools.

With the home décor market entering a mature and highly competitive phase, small sellers face increasing pressure to stand out visually and to do so faster. Great product quality alone no longer guarantees clicks or sales. Merchants are constantly launching new listings, testing images, and refreshing their shops to stay relevant.

But traditional photo shoots are expensive and time-consuming, and DIY editing tools can’t keep up with the speed and consistency required.

X‑Design is built for this pace. It helps sellers create scroll-stopping, lifestyle-driven product photos in minutes from just one image without gear, design skills, or switching between tools.

Its intelligent automation handles everything from styling to placement to cleanup, reducing the creative workload while still giving users the final say.

A Global Launch, A Growing Community

The team launched X-Design publicly on Product Hunt on August 1. Within 24 hours, X‑Design reached #1 on the daily leaderboard, and closed the week as #2 Product of the Week globally. The product received strong praise and valuable feedback, especially from makers and creators active on Product Hunt.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support from the community, especially the makers and small business owners who tested and voted for us,” says the team’s product lead. “Their feedback has been our biggest driver.”

What’s Next

Following the launch, the team is working on several new features, including:

Auto-generated lighting and shadows for more photorealism

Smart agents to streamline workflows and customization, launching next month

X‑Design is currently available at https://www.x-design.com/ and offers free trial access for new users.

About X‑Design

X‑Design is an independent AI product photo editor designed to help small brands and solo sellers create warm, lifestyle-driven visuals with ease. Focused on the home décor and handmade goods space, it brings studio-quality results to teams without a professional setup or design experience.

Unlike many AI tools that prioritize speed or output volume, X‑Design focuses on visual quality, brand tone and emotional warmth. These are the things that matter most to sellers when creating product imagery that connects and converts.

X‑Design is developed and operated by Starii Tech Pty Ltd. We’re a team dedicated to building visual tools that empower creative entrepreneurs — making high-quality imagery more accessible, intuitive, and emotionally resonant.

To learn more or try it out, visit https://www.producthunt.com/products/x-design. You can also download the app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Instagram, X, and TikTok to see real user creations and behind-the-scenes updates.