Among Hong Kong’s Top 3 EVs — High-Quality Global Expansion Built on System Strength

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GAC hit a new milestone by entering Hong Kong’s EV Top 3 for the first time in July, selling 303 units with 236 registrations. This achievement underscores the effective execution of GAC’s “One GAC 2.0” global strategy, particularly after launching the “Hong Kong ACTION” in June, which drove breakthrough results within two months.



July 2025 Electric Private Car First Registrations (by Brand) Source: hkevdb.com

As a “lighthouse market” for Chinese auto exports, Hong Kong’s breakthrough is highly symbolic. GAC sees Hong Kong as the “bridgehead” of its globalization strategy, with its rise to the Top 3 marking both a sales milestone and recognition of its product, brand, and system strengths.

Globally, GAC has built benchmark markets, creating a “lighthouse effect” that drives growth in Southeast Asia’s right-hand-drive regions. In June, it ranked fourth in Singapore’s EV market and second among Chinese brands. In Thailand, GAC held third place in H1, with the AION UT setting a record of 1,000 deliveries in 39 days. GAC also excelled in the fuel vehicle market: from January to May, it ranked third overall in Kuwait, with the GS8 second in the mid-to-large SUV segment; in Lebanon, the EMZOOM led the A0-class SUV rankings; in Egypt, the EMPOW held a 25.6% segment share; and in Bolivia, GAC topped Chinese brand sales in July.

GAC’s deep localization strategy, “In Local, For Local,” supports these achievements. In June, its Indonesian smart factory started production with a 50,000-unit capacity. At the same time, Thailand opened a flagship experience and battery service center, enabling dual-track “sales + energy services.” From January to July 2025, GAC INTERNATIONAL’s wholesale volume grew 45% year-on-year, and retail sales rose 64%, demonstrating the strength of its systematic global expansion.

Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group, emphasized the company’s focus on four pillars: Quality, Technology, Service, and Ecosystem Globalization. Leveraging systematic competitiveness, GAC aims to build a high-quality global expansion path defined by “winning through systems.” With successes in benchmark markets like Hong Kong, GAC is accelerating toward its goal of entering 100 countries and regions, and exporting 500,000 vehicles annually, leading the global automotive ecosystem and setting a new standard for Chinese automakers’ globalization.