American Standard Design Award 2026: Calling APAC Design Students to Reimagine the Bathroom

American Standard challenges young designers to create bathrooms of the future that addresses our evolving needs.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LIXIL global power brand, American Standard, is proud to launch the fourth edition of the American Standard Design Award (ASDA) 2026.

ASDA is a bathroom space design competition for young designers in Asia-Pacific (APAC) to showcase their creativity and put their theoretical knowledge into practice.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of American Standard, a brand that has been designing products that are inspired by life – transforming everyday routines into meaningful experiences. To celebrate this special milestone, ASDA 2026 invites future designers to embrace this legacy by showing us how residential bathrooms of the future can address our evolving needs under the theme of “Inspiring Everyday Living“. The bathroom is a place where families bond, individuals find solace, and the most modest and compact spaces become the backdrop for unforgettable moments.

“Celebrating 150 years of purposeful innovation inspired by life at American Standard, we are proud to launch the fourth edition of the ASDA Bathroom Design Competition. With a legacy built on inviting and dependable design with pioneering technology, the brand continues to champion solutions that enrich daily life. This year’s theme, ‘Inspiring Everyday Living,’ invites aspiring designers to reflect on how the bathroom can address our evolving needs and become a meaningful extension of how we live, connect and feel,” said Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia.



ASDA 2024 APAC Winner_ Ricardo Noel Bonalos, Philippines



ASDA 2024 APAC Grand Prize Winning Project: SereniScape Retreat, a hospitality bathroom design that blends American Standard Loven’s warm curves, Aero-lite’s sleek profile, and customizable storage for a personalized stay experience.

Last year’s competition drew nearly 3,500 registrations and over 1,000 submissions from nine countries.

ASDA 2026 is open to full-time undergraduate students studying architecture or interior design in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Registration for ASDA is free and opens on 11 August 2025 with the entry submission deadline on 4 January 2026. A panel of architecture and design luminaries will judge all the entries to announce national winners in April 2026. These winners will advance to compete for the APAC Grand Prize in May 2026.



(Left to Right) ASDA 2024 National Winners_ Vo Mai Ha (Vietnam), Luist Yansen (Indonesia), Podsatorn Keela (Thailand), Ricardo Noel Bonalos (Philippines) and Davy Sophonn (Cambodia)



ASDA 2024 Master Class by Martin Aerne, Architect, Cambodia

The top three winners at the national level stand to win cash prizes between USD 1,000 to USD 2,000 and the APAC Grand Prize Winner will walk away with an additional USD 3,000 along with a chance to attend a Masterclass by LIXIL Design Leaders.

For more information about ASDA and entry requirements, please visit the ASDA website at https://asda.americanstandard-apac.com/.

*END*

About American Standard

American Standard makes life healthier, safer and more beautiful at home, at work and in our communities. For 150 years, the brand has innovated and created products that improve daily living in and around the bathroom and kitchen for residential and commercial customers. American Standard is part of LIXIL, a global leader in housing and building materials products and services. Learn more at americanstandard-apac.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.