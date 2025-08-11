AUTOMIC GROUP APPOINTS FORMER ASX EXECUTIVE GIRI TENNETI AS HEAD OF STRATEGIC CLIENTS

SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Automic Group, Australia’s market leader in technology-driven investor administration and services, has announced the appointment of Giri Tenneti as its new Head of Strategic Clients to deepen client relationships and support growth amongst ASX200 companies.

Tenneti joins from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), where she led Listed Company Services, bringing a deep understanding of the listed company landscape to Automic’s leadership team. At the ASX, Giri held several key positions, including in settlements, listings compliance, and serving as Company Secretary for the ASX itself. Her contributions have been pivotal in major initiatives, including the development of the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, strategic technology projects, and educational programmes for the broader market community.

In her new role, Tenneti will be responsible for nurturing and expanding relationships with Automic’s key clients, helping them leverage the company’s single platform for registry services, employee share plans, and board management.

“I am thrilled to welcome Giri to the Automic team,” said David Raper, CEO of Automic Group. “Having worked with Giri previously at the ASX, I know firsthand the calibre of her expertise and her dedication to the market. Her experience gives her unparalleled insight into the challenges and opportunities our clients face, and her leadership will be invaluable as we continue to support our clients’ growth.” Tenneti’s appointment comes as Automic continues its rapid growth, solidifying its number one position for listed companies, IPOs and listed company transitions in the past financial year.

“I have admired Automic’s innovative technology and client-centric approach for many years, so I am excited to join the team,” said Tenneti. “The future of investor administration lies in automation and integration to deliver a safer, more seamless experience. My first priority is to connect with our clients to understand how we can help them thrive. Automic is perfectly positioned to lead this evolution, and I look forward to demonstrating how our mature platform and exceptional service can support even the largest and most complex registers.”

About Automic Group

Automic Group is Australia’s market leader in technology-driven investor administration. Combining proprietary cloud-native technology with expert service, Automic simplifies registry services, employee share plans, fund administration, professional services, and board management for over 1,100 ASX-listed and unlisted organisations. Founded to challenge an industry reliant on outdated systems, Automic is committed to delivering smarter, more efficient, and secure solutions that help Australian corporates and funds.