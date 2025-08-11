AVATAi Transforms Presentations with New AI-Powered 3D Platform at Ai4 2025, Revolutionizing Enterprise Presentations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AVATAi, a pioneer in AI-powered digital 3D avatar technology, today announced the global launch of its groundbreaking enterprise platform at Ai4 2025 in Las Vegas. This next-generation solution combines lifelike 3D avatars with custom-trained Large Language Models (LLMs) to turn traditional static presentations into interactive, intelligent conversations.



Avatai’s AI-driven Communication Tech

At the heart of the platform is an AI-powered 3D avatar that acts as a narrator, guide, and subject-matter expert. It delivers personalized, adaptive storytelling and remains available afterward for follow-up Q&A, giving users continuous access to expert-level insights. Please click here for the demo.

“Imagine finishing a sales pitch and leaving behind a digital version of your top expert who can answer any follow-up question, anytime,” said Magomet (Maga) Malsagov, Chairman/CEO of AVATAi. “That’s the new reality we’ve built. Our 3D avatars don’t just present information — they understand it.”

Key Capabilities of the AVATAi Platform:

Hyper-Realistic AI 3D Avatars & Custom LLMs : These 3D avatars serve as digital brand ambassadors, trained securely on a company’s private documentation to ensure consistent, on-brand, expert-level communication.

: These 3D avatars serve as digital brand ambassadors, trained securely on a company’s private documentation to ensure consistent, on-brand, expert-level communication. Customizable 3D Avatars with Real Voice Cloning : The platform enables organizations to create 3D avatars using the actual voice of a person of their choosing — whether it’s the CEO, Head of Sales, or product expert — through advanced voice cloning technology. This delivers an unmatched level of personalization and authenticity in every interaction.

: The platform enables organizations to create 3D avatars using the actual voice of a person of their choosing — whether it’s the CEO, Head of Sales, or product expert — through advanced voice cloning technology. This delivers an unmatched level of personalization and authenticity in every interaction. Guided, Interactive Narratives : The 3D avatars dynamically tailor the presentation experience in real-time based on user profiles and inputs, keeping content relevant and engaging.

: The 3D avatars dynamically tailor the presentation experience in real-time based on user profiles and inputs, keeping content relevant and engaging. Persistent Expert Q&A : Once the guided narrative ends, the 3D avatar remains active for deep-dive discussions, turning the presentation into a living, searchable knowledge hub.

: Once the guided narrative ends, the 3D avatar remains active for deep-dive discussions, turning the presentation into a living, searchable knowledge hub. Live Data Integration: The 3D avatars are connected to real-time enterprise systems, allowing them to present and analyze up-to-the-minute data and metrics.

Enterprise Use Cases:

The AVATAi platform is purpose-built for sales enablement, complex product training, and customer onboarding. It reduces the burden on sales and support teams, accelerates learning for new hires, and provides customers with a scalable, always-available expert resource.

By combining real voice cloning, hyper-realistic 3D avatars, and domain-trained intelligence, AVATAi redefines what it means to deliver and preserve expert knowledge — transforming every presentation into a living, intelligent asset.

Experience AVATAi at Ai4 2025

Visit Booth K-16 at Ai4 Las Vegas 2025 for live demos. For API access, partnerships, or inquiries, contact:

About AVATAi